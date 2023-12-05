Who is the GTA 6 protagonist? Everything we know so far

The highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer is finally out, and it has revealed the two new protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series. Jason and Lucia, whose names were previously leaked during the notorious September 2022 leaks, have been officially showcased in the trailer. While there is still more to learn about this duo, the community has already developed a strong database of them.

This article briefly discusses the new GTA 6 protagonists based on the leaks and the latest trailer.

GTA 6 Protagonist details

Jason (whose name is yet to be officially confirmed) and Lucia’s in-game models first came to the limelight on September 18, 2023, and the first trailer has now confirmed their existence.

The male GTA 6 protagonist is a white-skinned character in his late 20s and appears to be a professional criminal who possesses various skills. The brave character can rob people at gunpoint, efficiently steal cars, and do many other crime-related activities.

Jason also has an Eagle Eye vision-like special ability (similar to Red Dead Redemption 2) that helps him partially see through objects and focus on important things. Although the trailer did not showcase this, one of the clips from the GTA 6 leaks demonstrated the feature.

Lucia is the other GTA 6 protagonist and the only female protagonist in the franchise to date. Unlike Jason, she is a Hispanic woman. The community believes both characters belong to the same age group. However, physically, Lucia is shorter than Jason.

She can confront cops and terrorize others without any hesitation. The early parts of the GTA 6 official trailer revealed that Lucia was in jail. Her cell wall also had a group photograph of four people. As of now, it is unsure whether or not it is a family photograph.

The community has yet to learn more about Lucia’s special abilities as neither the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer nor the leaks showed them. However, considering Rockstar Games has already added a special ability for the male GTA 6 protagonist, Lucia's character will likely follow suit.

It is also worth noting that Lucia could be a hacker or a computer expert. She was seen carrying several computer-related tools in the leaks.

Both Jason and Lucia seem to share a dynamic relationship throughout the events of the game. The September 2022 leaks also showed them living in motels, going to nightclubs, helping each other in difficult situations, and many more.

Interestingly, many fans believe that Jason and Lucia share a similar relationship to that of Bonnie and Clyde, two real-life criminals.

The GTA 6 pre-order process is anticipated to start soon, and you'll likely have to wait for the game’s release to get more definitive information about the new Grand Theft Auto protagonists.

