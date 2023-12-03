Who leaked the recent GTA 6 leak?

GTA 6 has been in the mainstream discussion for the last few weeks. However, a new leak has surfaced, putting the game in a similar limelight that it faced over a year ago. On December 2, 2023, a TikTok account named @azzarossi shared an eight-second clip on the social media platform disclosing an unfinished view of the new Vice City map.

Although the community was initially skeptical, data miners stated that the leaked video could potentially be true. The account user also disclosed various other questionable details, baffling fans. This article explores more.

GTA 6 TikTok leaker has indirect connections with Rockstar Games’ current Art Director

Immediately after the recent GTA 6 leak, the community began to investigate the uploader's profile. Most initially thought that it was the son of Aaron Garbut, the current Art Director and co-studio head at Rockstar North.

However, further interaction with the leaker disclosed that they were not Aaron Garbut’s son, but instead, indirectly hinted at being their friend. However, their identity remains unknown.

More details from the recent GTA 6 leaks

The GTA 6 TikTok leak has disclosed various information about the upcoming game. The video showed an aerial view of the new map. The Pißwasser brand will also be returning, as a billboard with its logo and name appeared in the leaked footage.

Although the video did not disclose many details, the leaker later stated that the new Grand Theft Auto 6 map would be twice the size of the State of San Andreas. They also mentioned the following details:

You’ll be able to enter around 70% of the buildings.

The game will have volumetric clouds.

GTA 6 will be released in the fall of 2024.

The map will consist of three major cities and four sub-cities with smaller surrounding areas.

There will be a large lake in the middle of the map.

Although these details are intriguing, one should note that Rockstar Games has yet to officially verify the claims of the leaked video. Until then, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Will the leaks affect the scheduled trailer release?

As of now, it cannot be determined whether or not the recent leaks will affect the GTA 6 trailer release. Rockstar Games took nearly 48 hours to respond to the September 2022 leaks, which were bigger in comparison to the recent TikTok leak.

However, it is undoubtedly a dire situation for Rockstar Games officials as the studio has a trailer scheduled on December 5, 2023. It will be interesting to see how the developer handles the crisis during an extremely sensitive period like this.

