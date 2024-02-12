GTA 6 fans want RDR2 level of gore in Rockstar's upcoming blockbuster

While Rockstar Games is developing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 in complete secrecy, the player base continues to put forward its ideas for the game. After over a decade of waiting, the gaming community expects Grand Theft Auto 6 to be one of the biggest blockbusters from Rockstar Games. The first trailer for the game showed many upcoming changes and details. However, fans want the gore from Red Dead Redemption (RDR) 2 as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most realistic games created by Rockstar Games. Therefore, fans expect some features from it to be included in GTA 6.

Fans discuss the implementation of Red Dead Redemption 2’s gore in GTA 6

On February 12, 2024, an X user named @GTASixInfo shared a screenshot from Red Dead Redemption 2 stating that the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay should have a similar level of detail.

In the image, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan, was seen blowing someone’s head off with a Sawed-off Shotgun. The victim’s head had shattered into pieces, spilling blood and flesh everywhere.

While players can still violently shoot enemies and NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant, gore is absent from the game. Rockstar Games reduced/eliminated the player-created gore since the beginning of the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series. Therefore, neither GTA 4 nor Grand Theft Auto 5 has detailed gore scenes and animations.

While the user asked only for RDR 2’s gore animations after GTA 6’s release, many fans commented that Rockstar Games should also take inspiration from The Last of Us Part 2, another popular action-adventure video game.

It is worth noting that till Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, gore was somewhat present in the games. You can use guns, rocket launchers, and Katana swords to decapitate NPCs in all the 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto titles.

However, as Rockstar Games entered a more realistic era with the HD Universe, many felt that the gore was suddenly toned down without any explanation. This is a bummer, considering there are many powerful weapons in GTA 5 and other HD Universe titles, but they do not appear to harm victims as much.

The first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed a densely populated world. One user named @LuisMay23930054 commented that he wanted to enjoy creating a gruesome scene with a minigun on the beaches of Vice City.

Another user, @sera_onlyone1, commented that Rockstar Games should add both a chainsaw and realistic gore mechanics in the upcoming game.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode has only a limited amount of gore that can be seen in pre-recorded cutscenes, such as Michael, Trevor, Johnny Klebitz, and Molly Schultz's death animations. Therefore, detailed gore scenes are among the most requested GTA 6 features.

