5 of the most wanted features by GTA 6 fans

While Rockstar Games continue to develop GTA 6, fans are excited and frequently share their expectations from the game. It’s been over a decade since Rockstar Games released a new Grand Theft Auto title. As a result, the player base is expecting and demanding many features and improvements in the upcoming game. While some features were verified after the first trailer, others are still in discussion.

This article lists five of the most wanted features GTA 6 fans want to see in the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five of the most demanded features GTA 6 fans want to see in the upcoming game

1) New songs

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the radio stations in the upcoming game, fans are ready with their wishlist for songs in GTA 6. The gaming studio is frequently praised for adding some of the best songs in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant, and the same is expected from the upcoming title as well.

Interestingly, some of the most demanded songs for the upcoming game include Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, Miami by Will Smith, Africa by Toto, and many others. Although Rockstar Games did not include these tracks in the first trailer, the song Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty instantly became one of the most-demanded scores after the first official reveal.

Now, the community has to wait for the GTA 6 trailer 2 to know what other songs Rockstar Games will add to the game.

2) Removal of the pay-to-win system

The pay-to-win system is one of the most despised things in the gaming community, and Rockstar Games also practices it through Shark Cards and GTA+ subscriptions in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, fans don’t want it in the upcoming game as it gives the players willing to spend money unfair advantages.

The Grand Theft Auto community openly criticized Rockstar Games when it launched the monthly paid subscription service on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Fans are demanding a balanced gameplay experience in the upcoming title, where each player has to grind for what they want to acquire.

3) Custom payout system

Most money-making methods in GTA Online have an automatic payout system that decides how much money the associates will make. However, an X user named @UnitedComicFan2 requested Rockstar Games for a custom payout system in the upcoming multiplayer game where leaders get to decide how much their associates will earn.

They further elaborated that the current payout percentage for associates is very little compared to what they do. According to the user, the new payout system in Grand Theft Auto 6 should be similar to the heist cuts, where the leader can increase or decrease the payout.

4) Single-player updates

Single-player updates are one of the most demanded things in Grand Theft Auto 5. The alleged GTA 5 source code leak disclosed that Rockstar Games canceled eight single-player DLCs for the game. However, fans strictly want post-release story expansions in the upcoming game.

It is one of the most demanded features that the community has been asking for several years. Many previous rumors also claimed that Rockstar Games would introduce single-player DLC expansions in GTA 6. However, until the studio officially confirms it, nothing can be taken for sure.

5) Diverse map design

Grand Theft Auto fans have been playing on the same map of the state of San Andreas for over 10 years. Although Rockstar Games added the Cayo Perico Island in 2020, it cannot be explored in free roam and, therefore, does not add to the purpose.

As a result, the player base wants the GTA 6 map to be diverse and include many things, such as swamps, beaches, mountains, forests, and others. While most of these things were already seen in the first trailer, most of the open world is still in mystery. Therefore, fans want Rockstar Games to develop a new map similar to but improved from Red Dead Redemption 2.

