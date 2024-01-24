GTA 6 leaked files disclosed radio-based world events; fan predicts songs

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the mission details in GTA 6, fans continue to predict what the upcoming game could bring with it. An X user, Project Vice (X/@project_vice), has been predicting what radio tracks Rockstar could include in the game. These predictions were based on “world events” leaked with the game files in September 2022.

To date, the user has predicted several songs that include popular and iconic scores. However, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as Rockstar Games has yet to officially verify the claims.

Fan predicts GTA 6 radio songs based on leaked world events

On January 24, 2024, Project Vice shared the above post on their profile, claiming that the radio stations in the GTA 6 vehicles would have the Love The Way You Lie song by Eminem Ft. Rihana.

Explaining the reason behind the prediction, the user stated that the unfinished Grand Theft Auto 6 files leaked in September 2022 had four genres of radio songs related to a world event numbered 1368. The genres are as follows:

Radio Song - Pragmatic Cool

Radio Song - Pragmatic Chaotic

Radio Song - Romantic Cool

Radio Song - Romantic Chaotic

According to Project Vice, the Love The Way You Lie song matches the aforementioned genres, and therefore, they thought it would be in the upcoming game.

Project Vice further stated that the GTA 6 protagonists would be given options to select songs while playing world events. The songs would set the tone and mood of the contemporary gameplay depending on what happens in the story.

Some other songs predicted by the user are as follows:

Just a Dream by Nelly

by Nelly Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

by Dua Lipa The Show Must Go On by Queen

by Queen Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

by The Weeknd Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

by Ricky Martin Wild Ones by Flo Rida Ft. Sia

by Flo Rida Ft. Sia Shoot To Thrill by AC/DC

by AC/DC Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor) by Pitbull Ft. T-Pain

It is worth noting that popular American singer and record producer T-Pain himself claimed that Rockstar Games had signed him for an album in the upcoming game. However, a confirmation from the studio is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the GTA 6 Florida Joker is making headlines again with his demands.

