Florida Joker demands a voice role in GTA 6, threatens to sue Rockstar otherwise

After being silent for over two weeks, the Florida Joker (real name Lawrence Sullivan), who believes his likeness was used in the GTA 6 trailer, is back with a new demand for Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. This time, he has asked for a role in the upcoming game and seems to have backed up from his previous stance of suing the gaming studio.

However, the Florida Joker made it clear that if his demands are not met, he will sue Rockstar Games in the future.

Florida Joker demands Rockstar Games to voice his lookalike character in GTA 6

Florida Joker’s latest video demanding a character role in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via TikTok/@lawrence.sullivan0)

On January 23, 2024, the Florida Joker, known for his GTA 6 claims, made another demand for Rockstar Games through a video on his TikTok profile @lawrence.sullivan0. This time, he addressed both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive, saying:

“I’m really not trying to sue y’all, so I’m going to give you an extra month. Hit me up. Let me voice the character… Give me more storyline in the game.”

However, the Florida Joker also asked for “a few mill” from Rockstar Games.

Readers should note that after the GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023, the Florida Joker demanded two million US dollars from Rockstar Games for allegedly using his likeness in the game. The amount increased to five million after he did not get any response from the gaming studio.

The Florida Joker also claimed that he helped the upcoming title become popular. His exact words were:

“Y’all see what I did for the game. We made news, we made the blogs, everybody’s covering me, everybody loves me, man! Everybody knows me as the GTA 6 Florida Joker…”

Therefore, he demanded a role in the game and some money from the company. While he claimed that he was not interested in filing a lawsuit, he stated that he would do it if his demands were not met within a month.

While Rockstar Games has been completely silent on the matter, the community strongly believes the Florida Joker's case is the same as Lindsay Lohan's and would go down the same path if taken to court.

