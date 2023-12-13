Florida Joker threatens Rockstar Games with lawsuit after coloring his hair purple like GTA 6 trailer character

Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the Florida Joker, continues to threaten Rockstar Games after alleging that the developer used his appearance in the GTA 6 trailer. He posted another video on his TikTok profile (@lawrence.sullivan0) on December 12, 2023, telling the American gaming studio to respond to him within three days if it doesn’t want him to file a lawsuit.

Interestingly, the Florida Joker has changed his appearance and now resembles the GTA 6 trailer character more.

Florida Joker's final warning to Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer character

In his latest 1:01-minute-long video, the Florida Joker demanded another million dollars from Rockstar Games for using a character that allegedly resembles him in the GTA 6 trailer. Earlier, he demanded a compensation of $1-2 million. However, he has now increased his demand and threatened to file a lawsuit if it’s not met.

The Florida Joker’s TikTok profile has nine videos of him threatening Rockstar Games. In the latest video, he has purple hair and is seen wearing orange attire, matching the character in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

The Florida Joker’s new look and the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer character (Images via TikTok/@lawrence.sullivan0, Rockstar Games)

The Florida Joker also claimed that he has been giving Rockstar Games the biggest promotion the studio has ever gotten in its history. Referring to the trailer, he asked the developer to show another real-life person in Florida (other than himself) who resembles the in-game character.

The matter has been going viral since the trailer was released on December 4, 2023. Recently, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke responded to the Florida Joker, saying the Grand Theft Auto series had jokers in the past and that having more in the upcoming game would not be a new thing.

Ned Luke’s response to the Florida Joker (Image via X/@ned_luke)

Additionally, the Red Dead Redemption 2 voice actor Roger Clark reacted to the Florida Joker, advising him to capitalize on the popularity he gained after the trailer release instead of fighting Rockstar Games with a baseless legal case.

However, the Florida Joker has held his stance, claiming that his case would be different from Lindsay Lohan’s legal battle with Rockstar Games and that he has “hard evidence” against the studio.

