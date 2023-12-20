Is GTA 6's Florida Joker case different from the GTA 5's Lindsay Lohan: Allegations explored

The real-life Florida Joker has been making headlines recently, alleging that Rockstar Games used his face in the GTA 6 trailer. Lawrence Sullivan (his real name) made several videos on his TikTok profile after the video game’s trailer release, threatening the gaming studio with legal action. In one of the videos, Florida Joker also stated that his case is different from the Grand Theft Auto 5 Lindsay Lohan case.

However, the community has different opinions from those of Lawrence Sullivan. This article discusses how the GTA 6 Florida Joker case is different from the Lindsay Lohan case.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

A comparison between the GTA 6 Florida Joker case and GTA 5’s Lindsay Lohan case

The Florida Joker case first surfaced on December 6, 2023, when he asked Rockstar Games for a discussion about an in-game character shown in the trailer.

Lawrence Sullivan alleged that the American gaming studio used his old mugshot as an inspiration for the convicted character from the trailer. While there is no solid proof of the allegation, Florida Joker kept blaming Rockstar.

Sullivan first demanded $1-2 million as compensation from the studio for using his look. As is customary, neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, showed any interest in the matter. However, after that, Florida Joker gave Rockstar Games five days to respond to his allegations and pay him.

In the meantime, the Grand Theft Auto community reminded Lawrence of a similar case initiated by Lindsay Lohan, the popular American Actress, in 2014.

Lohan alleged that Rockstar Games used her image as the GTA 5 bikini girl and also took the matter to the court. However, the verdict came in favor of the gaming studio as the actress could not prove her allegation in front of the judges.

According to fans, Florida Joker is going to face the same fate if he takes the matter to court. They also added that his allegations were baseless since the in-game character had a different appearance than Lawrence Sullivan.

However, Florida Joker is stubborn with his statement. He also claimed that his matter was not similar to Lindsay Lohan’s and that he got “hard evidence” against Rockstar Games.

Regardless of the heat created by the Sullivan, Rockstar Games has shared no official statement about the matter so far. It is also unlikely to get some response as the studio has various other things to accomplish, such as the next trailer reveal, GTA 6 actor introduction, announcement of the release date, etc.

In the meantime, the Florida Joker’s case has been dubbed as another failed attempt to sue Rockstar Games over in-game characters.

