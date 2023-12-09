Lindsay Lohan: Actress who tried to sue Rockstar for GTA 5

Lindsay Lohan, a popular American actress, once tried to sue Rockstar Games over a GTA 5 character named Lacey Jonas. The actress believed that her likeness was used for the red bikini girl featured in the 2013 title's loading screen. The gaming studio has been involved in plenty of controversies, mostly involving Grand Theft Auto titles, and this is just one of many such instances.

While some might find similarities between Grand Theft Auto 5's loading screen girl and a few of Lohan's pictures, it seems that the resemblance is pure coincidence.

Lindsay Lohan once tried to sue Rockstar Games for GTA 5

The artwork in question (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lindsay Lohan is an American actress known for movies like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls. She has won several awards throughout her career, but Grand Theft Auto fans will probably remember her best from the time she tried to sue Rockstar Games for allegedly copying her likeness in GTA 5.

Lohan believed that the red bikini girl in the game's loading screen was based on her. She termed the studio's use of the image as an invasion of privacy in her lawsuit in 2014. However, courts have ruled against the actress' claims on multiple occasions.

Here is what New York Judge Eugene Fahey had to say about Lohan's appeal in his ruling:

"[The] artistic renderings are indistinct, satirical representations of the style, look and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman... that is not recognisable as plaintiff."

Lindsay Lohan also believed that the GTA 5 character even sounded and dressed like her. However, even this claim couldn't be proven true. According to Forbes, the actress' case was deemed to have no merit by a five-judge panel in 2016.

The last bit of information on the case dates back to 2018, when a six-judge panel unanimously rejected her case at New York State's Court of Appeals, stating that the character had no particular identifying physical characteristics and resembled a generic woman in her twenties.

After Lindsay Lohan's several unsuccessful attempts at trying to sue Rockstar Games, the issue now seems to have been wrapped up.

The gaming community had several theories as to who the loading screen girl is actually based on. However, model Shelby Welinder has confirmed that she modeled for the artwork after Rockstar contacted her.

The developer now seems to be completely focused on its 2025 release, Grand Theft Auto 6. The first official GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5, 2023, and showcased many things about the highly anticipated game, such as one of its main characters, Lucia, and the new map of Vice City.

The GTA Online Winter Update 2023 will also be released this month and is expected to add fresh content to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode.

