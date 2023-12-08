GTA Online Winter Update 2023 leak drives fans curious, no official word from Rockstar Games

While Rockstar Games has yet to release detailed information on the upcoming GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC, a renowned leaker named Lucas7yoshi has disclosed several pieces of information about it. The user first shared the details on GTA Forums, which made fans curious about what the studio is planning to release with the update.

Interestingly, the upcoming update will also follow the same “scaled-down pattern” that the studio has been implementing for the past few years. However, fans are still excited to enjoy the new features.

Leaker disclosed new details about the upcoming GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC

Lucas7yoshi’s post about the December 2023 DLC (Image via GTA Forums)

On December 7, 2023, Lucas7yoshi disclosed the following details for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Winter DLC:

New missions related to vehicle robberies

Vehicle robbery missions related to a submarine

Robbing vehicles from the Maze Bank Tower, a cargo ship, the Mission Row area, and The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Around 25 new tattoos

Around 150 new clothing items

No extra garage space for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players

One or two new weapons

Expand Tweet

The leaker later clarified on their X profile that they could not find any details related to new vehicles in GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC. Moreover, one of the weapons they mentioned could be named the "Battle Rifle." The other one has yet to be verified, as it could be a mission-specific tracking device only.

Expand Tweet

Although Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed the latest leaked details yet, the studio released an official Newswire on November 30, 2023, revealing several upcoming changes. Some of them are as follows:

A new Salvage Yard business named Red’s Auto Parts

Rockstar Games 25th Anniversary souvenirs

Animals returning to the multiplayer version of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

New Vinewood Club Garage for paid subscribers

Changes to the Interaction Menu

Car trading option for old-gen and PC players, etc.

The studio also mentioned the inclusion of new music, holiday game modes, festive surprises, birthday gifts for Grand Theft Auto Online characters, and many more.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has yet to announce the release date of the upcoming winter DLC. The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is still the talk of the town, and the studio is presumably waiting for the craze to settle down a bit.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited for the GTA Online Winter 2023 DLC? Yes No 0 votes