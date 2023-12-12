GTA Online Winter Update 2023: Salvage Yard Business will reportedly have Tow Truck upgrade

GTA Online Winter Update 2023 is the major content DLC arriving later today, and it seems players are in for a treat. As per popular Rockstar insider Tez2, the upcoming Salvage Yard Business will allow players to get a tow truck as part of the property upgrade. It will be one of the many new additions coming with the DLC.

The Grand Theft Auto Online Winter Update 2023 is expected to go live around 10 am GMT worldwide.

GTA Online Winter Update 2023 to include Salvage Yard Business’ Tow Truck Upgrade

As seen in the aforementioned X post, Tez2 shared the details about the upcoming GTA Online December Update 2023. According to the post, the Tow Truck seen in the last Newswire report will be a purchasable property upgrade with the Salvage Yard business.

As per the developers, the Salvage Yard named Red’s Auto Parts will allow gamers to execute high-stake vehicle robberies around Los Santos and Blaine County. This is how the business is officially described:

“This Winter’s ....update heads straight into the heart of the Los Santos street crime landscape: stealing, stripping, and selling the most in-demand vehicles. Take on these new action-packed robberies on behalf of a familiar face who has ventured west — illustrious Liberty City real estate developer Yusuf Amir.”

Yusuf Amir also returns to the series as part of the GTA 5 Winter Update 2023. He will help players run this new business along with his cousin Jamal.

More Grand Theft Auto Online Winter Update 2023 features leaked

As per insider Lucas7yoshi, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Winter Update 2023 will make the following additions:

150+ clothing items

25+ tattoos

Hacking device – handheld

Battle Rifle

5+ Vehicle Robbery Missions

8 in-game awards

With the current weekly update about to end today, the Winter DLC 2023 is highly anticipated to go live simultaneously.

