GTA Online Winter Update 2023 pre-load size for PS5, PC, and Xbox

Rockstar will soon release a major update for GTA Online scheduled for December 2023, and the pre-load size for the DLC on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox has been revealed. The winter update for Grand Theft Auto Online is introducing a whole range of fresh content. This includes a new property, missions, vehicles, features, and more.

There will also be some major quality-of-life improvements that will enhance the Grand Theft Auto Online experience on all platforms. So here's what players need to know about GTA Online Winter Update 2023 pre-load sizes on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Pre-load size for GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Grand Theft Auto Online will be getting some major additions and improvements with the upcoming winter update for 2023. While Rockstar hasn't revealed the name yet, they've given out some information about what to expect from the DLC. It will require a large amount of disk space as it will include numerous features, missions, a new property, races, and more.

According to @GTASeries on X, the game will take around 6 GB on the PlayStation 5 and half of that on the PlayStation 4. Here's the exact file size for pre-loading the update on PlayStation consoles:

PS5 - 6.212 GB

6.212 GB PS4 - 3 GB

This makes the winter update a bit larger than San Andreas Mercenaries, the major summer update released in June. Some features and improvements will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version, which explains why the DLC is considerably larger on the console.

Pre-load size of GTA Online's winter DLC on PlayStation 5 (Image via Rockstar Games/Sportskeeda)

PlayStation owners can preload the 2023 GTA Online winter update right now, as evidenced by the screenshots.

The PC and Xbox file size for Grand Theft Auto Online's upcoming DLC is yet to be revealed, but it's expected to be similar to San Andreas Mercenaries. This is because the latest update is quite similar in size to San Andreas Mercenaries on PS consoles, being only marginally larger. With that in mind, here are the file sizes for the previous update, released in June 2023:

Xbox Series X|S - 12.6GB

12.6GB Xbox One - 2.63GB

2.63GB PS5 - 5.572GB

5.572GB PS4 - 2.291GB

Although Rockstar hasn't revealed the release date for Grand Theft Auto Online's 2023 winter update, fans expect it to launch on December 12.

