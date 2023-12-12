GTA Online Winter Update file download size for PS5, Xbox, and PC

Rockstar Games has just released the Chop Shop update for GTA Online on December 12, 2023, revealing the download size for the DLC on all platforms. A host of new features, missions, cars, a new type of property, and other content are being added to the game with this update. Rockstar is also looking to enhance the Grand Theft Auto Online experience with some major quality-of-life upgrades across all platforms.

In light of this, here's everything to know about GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC download size on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

GTA Online Chop Shop update download size on all platforms revealed

As reported by Tez2 on X (formerly Twitter), the Chop Shop update for GTA Online will require approximately 13.33 GB of space on the Xbox Series X/S. This is slightly larger than the last Grand Theft Auto Online update, San Andreas Mercenaries, that was out in June. Meanwhile, the download size for PlayStation consoles was revealed earlier, with pre-downloads available.

The download sizes for the update on all platforms are listed below:

PC — 2.1 GB

2.1 GB PS4 — 3 GB

3 GB PS5 — 6.212 GB

6.212 GB Xbox One — 3.5 GB (estimated)

3.5 GB (estimated) Xbox Series X|S — 13.33 GB

With the Chop Shop update, Rockstar is making some significant additions and improvements to Grand Theft Auto Online. They're expected to reveal more information about the DLC as it's now live on all platforms. Due to the numerous features, missions, new property, races, and other elements, players will need a sizable amount of disk space.

What's new in the Chop Shop update?

As expected, the Chop Shop update for GTA Online introduces several new features and items to the game. This includes 12 new vehicles, a new property called the Salvage Yard, a series of missions called Vehicle Robberies, Drift Race Series, drift tuning modifications for a few vehicles, and more.

There are some major improvements as well, including increased LS Car Meet Reputation points for Street Races and Pursuits, a redesigned Interaction Menu for easy navigation, and a feature to copy another player's vehicle at the car meet.

There are some exclusive changes coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with the Chop Shop update, including animals and Interaction Menu features. GTA+ users, on the other hand, will get the Vinewood Club Garage, an all-new car storage facility.

