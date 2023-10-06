5 mesmerizing GTA 5 characters based on their roles in the story mode, ranked

GTA 5 recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The title has provided a lot of entertainment to players and made its developer, Rockstar Games, billions of dollars over the last decade. Most of the success associated with this game comes from its ever-evolving multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online. However, its Story mode is responsible for its long-lasting popularity as well.

It is easy to forget how fun Grand Theft Auto 5 was for years after its release since most fans have gotten bored of it and are now looking forward to GTA 6. While they wait for more information regarding the sequel, let's take a look at five mesmerizing GTA 5 characters ranked on the basis of their roles in this game's story mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Franklin Clinton and 4 other mesmerizing GTA 5 characters based on their roles in the story mode, ranked

5) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is, hands down, one of the most hilarious individuals in the Grand Theft Auto series. He is a supporting character in GTA 5 and aspires to be a gangster. However, he lacks the instincts for it, which is evident from how often he finds himself in precarious and sometimes even life-threatening situations.

Most of Lamar's scenes in the story mode are memorable, especially his hilarious monologue early on in this game's campaign. That is mighty impressive for someone playing a rather minor role.

Lamar has also appeared consistently in the title's multiplayer. Rockstar releases a GTA Online weekly update for it every Thursday, which keeps players engaged.

4) Lester Crest

Lester Crest is the brain behind many of the heists in GTA 5's story mode. He is a technical wizard and possesses an innate sense when it comes to meticulous planning. We meet him for the first time after one of this game's three protagonists, Michael De Santa, gets in trouble for wrecking Martin Madrazo's house.

From that point onwards, Lester becomes integral to the story. While he is often seen on a computer, planning the lead trio's next move, he also has some funny moments. That said, Lester is not a man to be messed with, as seen by his treatment of Lifeinvader CEO Jay Norris.

3) Franklin Clinton

Franklin Clinton is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists and apprentice to Michael. He develops a good rapport with the third lead character, Trevor Phillips. Franklin's story is one of rags to riches. It plays out in a pretty interesting manner, albeit not without occasional hiccups.

He displays a lot of conviction and rational thinking. Moreover, he is dedicated to his goal of getting rich. He returned to the Grand Theft Auto franchise in GTA Online via a 2021 DLC titled The Contract and debuted a new business. Its payout often gets raised temporarily, but that has not happened in GTA 5's Halloween 2023 update.

2) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa is arguably the main character in GTA 5. He was a criminal in the early 2000s but got a second chance at life after a bank robbery went south. This opportunity seemingly came in the form of witness protection, through which he got to escape to a life of luxury and comfort with his wife, as well as kids in Los Santos.

Unfortunately, his family is mostly dysfunctional, which is initially the main source of Michael's problems. The sense of sympathy born from this is what helps players somewhat connect with him on a deeper level. That said, witnessing Michael's character mature over the course of Grand Theft Auto 5 is arguably the best thing about him.

1) Trevor Phillips

Trevor Phillips demands attention every time he is on the screen. It's easy to write him off as a raging psychopath, but he seldom presents hints of compassion. These come in brief moments during the story mode, but Trevor is mostly infamous for his ruthless aggression.

If he wasn't this game's lead character, he would certainly make a menacing antagonist. In a nutshell, Trevor is a complex individual, but one that players enjoy watching and playing as. Although a fan favorite, his return in Grand Theft Auto 6 seems unlikely.

