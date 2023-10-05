GTA Online weekly update for October 5-11, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update is live, kick-starting the Halloween season with huge bonuses on spooky game modes and massive discounts on vehicles. From now until October 11, 2023, players can earn 3x bonuses on the fan-favorite Judgement Day adversary mode and 2x bonuses on many other Halloween-themed game modes such as Condemned and Slasher.

Business owners can also enjoy double money for completing Special Cargo Sale Missions throughout the week. Rockstar is also giving a new log-in Halloween-themed item for free, along with a fresh stock of showroom cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update (October 5 to October 11) surpasses previous Halloween-themed events

3x Cash and RP

Judgement Day

2x Cash and RP

Condemned

Slasher

Slashers

Lost vs. Damned

Halloween Bunker Series

Alien Survivals

Special Cargo Sale Missions

New Reward (Log-in)

Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask

Players can earn a good amount of money this week by participating in the aforementioned adversary modes, eliminating the reliance on Grand Theft Auto Online money glitches.

A new bunch of cars are now available at GTA Online showrooms (October 5 to October 11)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Pegassi Oppressor

Pegassi Monroe

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Torero XO

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Pegassi Zorrusso

Pegassi Vacca

Podium Vehicle this week:

Bravado Greenwood

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Pfister Neon

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions):

Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Dewbauchee Massacro

Maibatsu Penumbra

Albany Alpha

Time Trial This Week:

HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood

Regular Time Trial – Galileo Park

Motorcycle Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come

This week’s Grand Theft Auto Online podium car, the Bravado Greenwood, is a 4-seater muscle car based on the real-life 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco.

List of all weekly discounts one can claim in Los Santos this week (October 5 to October 11)

Expand Tweet

40% off:

Dewbauchee Massacro - $165,000

Pegassi Infernus Classic - $549,000

Pegassi Reaper - $954,000

Pegassi Torero XO - $1,734,000

Pegassi Zorrusso - $1,155,000

Special Cargo Warehouses

RC Bandito, Modifications and Upgrades

20% off

Maibatsu MonstroCiti - $1,188,000

After a possible GTA 6 announcement date leaked online, players can be excited about the future Rockstar holds for all of us.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes No 0 votes