GTA Online weekly update for October 5-11, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update is live, kick-starting the Halloween season with huge bonuses on spooky game modes and massive discounts on vehicles. From now until October 11, 2023, players can earn 3x bonuses on the fan-favorite Judgement Day adversary mode and 2x bonuses on many other Halloween-themed game modes such as Condemned and Slasher.
Business owners can also enjoy double money for completing Special Cargo Sale Missions throughout the week. Rockstar is also giving a new log-in Halloween-themed item for free, along with a fresh stock of showroom cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update (October 5 to October 11) surpasses previous Halloween-themed events
3x Cash and RP
- Judgement Day
2x Cash and RP
- Condemned
- Slasher
- Slashers
- Lost vs. Damned
- Halloween Bunker Series
- Alien Survivals
- Special Cargo Sale Missions
New Reward (Log-in)
- Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask
Players can earn a good amount of money this week by participating in the aforementioned adversary modes, eliminating the reliance on Grand Theft Auto Online money glitches.
A new bunch of cars are now available at GTA Online showrooms (October 5 to October 11)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Pegassi Monroe
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Pegassi Reaper
- Pegassi Torero XO
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Pegassi Vacca
Podium Vehicle this week:
- Bravado Greenwood
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Pfister Neon
HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions):
- Principe Deveste Eight HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week:
- Dewbauchee Massacro
- Maibatsu Penumbra
- Albany Alpha
Time Trial This Week:
- HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood
- Regular Time Trial – Galileo Park
- Motorcycle Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come
This week’s Grand Theft Auto Online podium car, the Bravado Greenwood, is a 4-seater muscle car based on the real-life 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco.
List of all weekly discounts one can claim in Los Santos this week (October 5 to October 11)
40% off:
- Dewbauchee Massacro - $165,000
- Pegassi Infernus Classic - $549,000
- Pegassi Reaper - $954,000
- Pegassi Torero XO - $1,734,000
- Pegassi Zorrusso - $1,155,000
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- RC Bandito, Modifications and Upgrades
20% off
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti - $1,188,000
