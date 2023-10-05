GTA
GTA Online weekly update for October 5-11, 2023, released

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Oct 05, 2023 09:33 GMT
A brief about the new GTA Online weekly update released today for the week October 5-11, 2023 (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Online weekly update is live, kick-starting the Halloween season with huge bonuses on spooky game modes and massive discounts on vehicles. From now until October 11, 2023, players can earn 3x bonuses on the fan-favorite Judgement Day adversary mode and 2x bonuses on many other Halloween-themed game modes such as Condemned and Slasher.

Business owners can also enjoy double money for completing Special Cargo Sale Missions throughout the week. Rockstar is also giving a new log-in Halloween-themed item for free, along with a fresh stock of showroom cars in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update (October 5 to October 11) surpasses previous Halloween-themed events

3x Cash and RP

  • Judgement Day

2x Cash and RP

  • Condemned
  • Slasher
  • Slashers
  • Lost vs. Damned
  • Halloween Bunker Series
  • Alien Survivals
  • Special Cargo Sale Missions

New Reward (Log-in)

  • Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask

Players can earn a good amount of money this week by participating in the aforementioned adversary modes, eliminating the reliance on Grand Theft Auto Online money glitches.

A new bunch of cars are now available at GTA Online showrooms (October 5 to October 11)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

  • Pegassi Oppressor
  • Pegassi Monroe
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic
  • Pegassi Reaper
  • Pegassi Torero XO

Luxury Autos Showroom:

  • Pegassi Zorrusso
  • Pegassi Vacca

Podium Vehicle this week:

  • Bravado Greenwood

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

  • Pfister Neon

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions):

  • Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

  • Dewbauchee Massacro
  • Maibatsu Penumbra
  • Albany Alpha

Time Trial This Week:

  • HSW Time Trial – East Vinewood
  • Regular Time Trial – Galileo Park
  • Motorcycle Premium Race – A Sign of Things to Come

This week’s Grand Theft Auto Online podium car, the Bravado Greenwood, is a 4-seater muscle car based on the real-life 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco.

List of all weekly discounts one can claim in Los Santos this week (October 5 to October 11)

40% off:

  • Dewbauchee Massacro - $165,000
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic - $549,000
  • Pegassi Reaper - $954,000
  • Pegassi Torero XO - $1,734,000
  • Pegassi Zorrusso - $1,155,000
  • Special Cargo Warehouses
  • RC Bandito, Modifications and Upgrades

20% off

  • Maibatsu MonstroCiti - $1,188,000

After a possible GTA 6 announcement date leaked online, players can be excited about the future Rockstar holds for all of us.

