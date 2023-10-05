How to unlock Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 event?

GTA Online Halloween 2023 celebrations kickstart with the latest weekly update today, adding tons of new rewards, including the much-awaited Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask. Till October 11, 2023, players will be able to get this Halloween-themed cosmetic item free of cost, along with other bonuses on various returning adversary modes.

This article will detail how to get the mask for free.

Unlocking the new Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask is super easy in GTA Online Halloween Event 2023

An image of the new Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask released in GTA Online Halloween 2023 event today (Image via Rockstar Games)

To get the exclusive Scarlet Vintage Devil Mask, players need to log in and play the game anytime this week. That’s all they have to do to claim this item for free and celebrate the GTA 5 Halloween Event 2023.

Apart from the spooky mask, the latest update has also introduced a lot of new bonuses for players to take advantage of.

Judgment Day is back in Los Santos, 2x on Halloween-themed adversary modes and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update has re-added the Judgement Day Halloween-themed adversary mode in which players can earn triple money and RP throughout the week. It is one of the best ways to make money in Los Santos and the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season.

The new patch also allows users to earn double cash and RP on a variety of Halloween-themed game modes, including:

Condemned

Alien Survivals

Halloween Bunker Series

Lost vs. Damned

Slashers

Slasher

This GTA Online Halloween 2023 event also gives double bonuses to players on completing Special Cargo Sell Missions for the next seven days.

It’s Pegassi week in Los Santos with the latest update

Rockstar Games has surprised everyone by bringing a lot of Pegassi vehicles into the limelight in the latest update.

Here are all of the rides manufactured by Pegassi available at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom this week:

Pegassi Torero XO

Pegassi Reaper

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Pegassi Monroe

Pegassi Oppressor

On the other hand, the Luxury Autos Showroom showcases the following beautiful vehicles:

Pegassi Vacca

Pegassi Zorrusso

Some of the latest weekly discounts also include some of the best cars in Grand Theft Auto Online made by Pegassi:

Pegassi Zorrusso (40% off) - $1,155,000

Pegassi Torero XO (40% off) - $1,734,000

Pegassi Reaper (40% off) - $954,000

Pegassi Infernus Classic (40% off) - $549,000

The developers also gave a hint about what to expect in the coming weeks for this Halloween season by stating:

"As Halloween creeps ever closer, expect new bone-chilling events, paranormal activity, ghastly collectibles, and more throughout the month."

Now that the GTA 6 announcement has been rumored to be near, it’s the best time to dive into the world of Los Santos once again and celebrate the Halloween season with the aforementioned bonuses.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes