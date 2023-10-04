Rockstar seemingly planning for a GTA 6 announcement trailer reveal: Leaks and hints so far

Rockstar Games has a history of announcing new titles in October, leading many to believe that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 could also be revealed this month. One of Rockstar's recent tweets allegedly hinting at the upcoming game has made fans quite excited. Although the gaming studio is yet to comment on the matter, an October 2023 reveal is not entirely out of the question.

There is speculation that GTA 6 might come out before 2025's second half. If true, then it should be announced in the coming weeks or at least by the end of this year, giving Rockstar ample time for marketing.

Some announcement trailer leaks suggesting an October reveal have already been debunked, but others still have fans on the edge of their seats.

Analyzing GTA 6 announcement trailer reveals, leaks, and hints so far

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games' X (formerly Twitter) account currently features no pinned tweets. Many are claiming that this only happens when the gaming studio is about to make a major announcement.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that a GTA 6 release date announcement is coming, Rockstar's trend of revealing such trailers in October has certainly raised fans' hopes.

A self-proclaimed industry insider, Chris Marxx, recently suggested that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced on October 26, 2023. However, his X account soon got deactivated. It was later revealed that data miner InfinityBesk was running it in tandem with another individual.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, InfinityBesk has credited the latter as the source of the October 26 GTA 6 announcement rumor. In fact, he believes that it might be real and, hence, won't be commenting on the matter until after the said date.

The undisclosed individual also suggested via the Chris Marxx account that Rockstar Games would tease the sequel leading up to the rumored announcement date. This seemingly came true when the gaming studio uploaded an image promoting the free Red Happy Moon Tee in GTA Online.

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that the VI (six in Roman numerals) formed by the Vinewood sign in the background is teasing the upcoming game. Similar suggestions were also made for Rockstar's 10th anniversary post for Grand Theft Auto 5.

Expand Tweet

Some even went as far as analyzing the moon featured in the Red Happy Moon Tee post. They implied that the next chapter in the popular action-adventure series could be revealed on October 3, 2023, instead.

Expand Tweet

Needless to say, this fan theory has now been debunked as the date has passed without GTA 6 being announced.

Expand Tweet

While these leaks and hints are certainly intriguing, readers should take all unofficial information with a grain of salt. The title is under active development, and Rockstar will present it officially when it feels ready.

Poll : Do you believe that GTA 6 will be announced in October? Yes No 0 votes