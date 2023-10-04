Why are GTA Online servers down today? (October 4, 2023)

Every day, countless players log into Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, GTA Online. This game offers a unique experience that is hard to find anywhere else and is regularly updated by its developer, Rockstar Games. Its servers, unfortunately, could be unavailable for a couple of hours today, October 4, 2023, due to maintenance work. This will also be the case for Red Dead Online servers.

In-game achievements recorded in this duration won't show up on the Rockstar Games Social Club until the maintenance is complete. That said, it might not affect all platforms. So, let's take a closer look at all the information available.

Everything to know about why GTA Online servers are down today (October 4)

Grand Theft Auto Online servers will undergo maintenance later today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has informed us that maintenance work for GTA Online as well as Red Dead Online servers will commence today at 12:00 UTC and end by 15:30 UTC. Thus, players might not be able to access these games as usual in this duration.

Here are the expected maintenance hours in different time zones across the globe:

Seattle, USA – 05:00 am - 8:30 am PST

Alberta, Calliformia – 07:00 am - 10:30 am CST

São Paulo, Brazil – 09:00 am - 12:30 pm BRT

Madrid, Spain – 02:00 am - 5:30 am CET

Paris, France – 02:00 pm - 5:30 pm CEST

London, United Kingdom – 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm GMT

Moscow, Russia – 03:00 pm - 6:30 pm EEST

Nagpur, India – 05:30 pm - 09:00 pm IST

Perth, Australia – 08:00 pm - 11:30 pm AWST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 03:00 pm - 6:30 pm AST

Beijing, China – 08:00 pm - 11:30 pm CST

Tokyo, Japan – 09:00 pm - 12:30 am JST

Seoul, South Korea – 09:00 pm - 12:30 am KST

Sydney, Australia – 11:00 pm - 2:30 am AEDT

Christchurch, New Zealand – 01:00 am - 4:30 am NZDT

Interestingly, Rockstar's official support website states that any achievements recorded on these games on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC while maintenance is underway will not be displayed on the Social Club until after the work is completed.

Since PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S haven't been mentioned, it is possible that GTA Online servers on these platforms might stay unaffected. While Rockstar also states that maintenance could be completed before the expected time, that is hard to predict beforehand.

Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer also received a new patch yesterday, which introduced AI-based voice chat moderation. Therefore, this maintenance might be aimed at integrating it effectively.

The exact purpose of GTA Online servers suddenly undergoing maintenance is unknown. Whether it has something to do with a GTA 6 release date announcement or not remains to be seen.

