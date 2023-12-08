When will Rockstar release GTA 6 trailer 2: Rumors explored

The first GTA 6 trailer has already reached new heights, with over 100 million views in just a few days. While the excitement hasn't even settled down yet, fans are already wondering when Rockstar Games will roll out Trailer 2 of the highly anticipated title. The first one left the fans speechless with the graphics and the many details that the studio decided to put in.

While it answered a lot of questions, it also raised several new ones. Fans now know that GTA 6 takes place in Vice City and the game will have a protagonist duo, Lucia and Jason. However, there are still a lot of things left unanswered, which Rockstar will probably reveal in future trailers.

This article will offer some speculations and rumors about the release date of the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and speculations.

GTA 6 trailer might take a while to roll out

While a lot of people are speculating that the second official GTA 6 trailer might roll out within a couple of months, others believe that it will take some time. The latter holds more weight due to Rockstar Game's records.

The very first GTA 5 trailer was released way back in 2011, and then the "official trailer" took two years to roll out. However, the studio did release a couple of gameplay and character introduction videos to familiarize the audience with the game's protagonists.

That said, considering the record-breaking performance of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, Rockstar Games might roll out another video in mid or late 2024. This is a good enough time to prepare new things like GTA 6 cars and other vehicles for the fans to discover in the video and also provide a concrete release date. Right now, they have only revealed that the upcoming title will roll out somewhere in 2025.

Fans are also worried that Rockstar might shift the release date further because it has happened in the past with Grand Theft Auto 5. If that is the case, then people should be prepared for a few more trailers that the studio might release in early 2025. This statement stems from the fact that Rockstar Games released the final Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer just one month before rolling out the game.

So, a lot of fans believe that the studio might follow the same path and share more Grand Theft Auto 6 character videos with the people before launching the game. This is also a good way to prepare the audience for what's about to come and generate more hype for the title.

Along with the game's release date, fans are also curious about how much GTA 6 will cost when it finally rolls out.

