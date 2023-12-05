GTA 6 trailer breakdown: Every detail shown in the trailer revealed

The official GTA 6 trailer was packed with a lot of details that left fans speechless about what the studio has in store for the future. Not only did the trailer confirm Vice City, Lucio, and Jason, but also showcased a lot of other things that most players were not expecting.

While some of these details are difficult to notice, others take center stage. This article will break down the first official GTA 6 trailer and discuss all the details.

GTA 6 trailer was more detailed than most fans expected

Although the GTA 6 trailer was only one minute and 30 seconds long, it offered a lot of insight into the gameplay and visuals. First, it confirmed that the upcoming title will have a protagonist duo and that both Lucia and the male protagonist will play an important role in the story.

The trailer also displayed a Vice sign, confirming that the story will take place in the infamous Vice City. Some of the locations shown in the video looked familiar, including the nightclub. The beach and some of the nearby buildings look similar to the layout of the original Vice City.

A screenshot of the city from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

However, it is also clear that Rockstar has made several changes to the map since it is ridiculously huge. The trailer also indicates that there will be random events happening across the city as players go about their business. For example, a crocodile can be seen entering a shop in one scene while a street race is getting organized in another.

A screenshot from the trailer displaying a character on top of a car (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

Apart from this, it looks like GTA 6 might be satirizing social media and its growing influence as a lot of characters were shown recording live videos of themselves while engaging in reckless activities like riding on top of a moving car.

On top of that, it looks like the game will have several areas controlled by gangs or rival groups. The trailer also implied that there will be a variety of terrain and terrain-specific vehicles. One scene showed a character riding a hovercraft in what looked like a swamp.

It is also quite clear that the nightlife in GTA 6 is going to be lively, with bars, hotels, and clubs spread across the map. Since there was a crocodile present in the video, this could be hinting at Rockstar adding diverse wildlife to the game.

A cop chasing a pedestrian in the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rockstar Games)

The trailer also hints towards large-scale events that might take place in the game, like riots or protests. We can see numerous characters riding through the city, which looks like it is in complete chaos, with cops chasing people around vehicles that have crashed into one another. There could also be a gameplay mechanic that is similar to the territory wars from GTA San Andreas.

As usual, robberies and other petty crimes will be a part of the game, as we can see Lucia and her partner entering stores with their weapons drawn out. It will be interesting to see if Rockstar also adds heists to the upcoming title.

The trailer was packed with information and has significantly increased the hype and excitement for the game. Fans are also looking forward to the GTA 6 pre-order that might go live soon.

