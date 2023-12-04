5 Vice City characters that might return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is set in Rockstar's HD Universe, which is considered different from the 3D Universe games. However, a few characters, like Lazlow Jones, have made the jump from 3D to HD. Meanwhile, some events that happened in the GTA Trilogy have been confirmed to have happened in the HD Universe as well.

As a result, fans have been wanting to see several characters from Vice City return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry. With that in mind, here's a list of some Vice City characters that have a chance of returning in GTA 6.

5 characters from GTA Vice City that fans want to see in GTA 6

1) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is an interesting character. He has appeared in two titles: GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City. In the latter, he is a morally questionable lawyer who gets bouts of anxiety if he doesn't snort some powder. In the former, his cocaine addiction has almost ruined him, and he's just out of rehab.

However, his personality remains unchanged; he talks and worries too much. Rosenberg was one of the most memorable characters in Vice City, and it would be a treat to see him in the next game.

2) Love Fist members

The Love Fist band members were featured prominently throughout Vice City, and they had their own series of missions. They also have their own songs, some of which were featured in the game. Rockstar remastered all four songs and released them in an EP in 2013.

Love Fist has been confirmed to exist in the HD Universe as well, as they are mentioned several times in Grand Theft Auto 4, 5, and Online. Willy, one of the members of the band, also makes his appearance in GTA 5 in a Strangers and Freaks mission.

3) Phil Cassidy

Phil Cassidy is one of the most memorable characters from Vice City, who also appeared in GTA 3 as well as Vice City Stories. While Grand Theft Auto 3 doesn't have much of a role for him, Cassidy plays a major part in Vice City's storyline. He has created his own variant of moonshine, which is highly explosive, and as a result, he calls it "boomshine."

This boomshine is what makes him lose his arm, although he's still shown to be in high spirits even after the accident. Grand Theft Auto 6 could feature him as an arms dealer or at least mention him on the radio. He's also present in Liberty City Stories and is even mentioned in another Rockstar franchise, Manhunt.

4) Auntie Poulet

Auntie Poulet is undoubtedly one of the most interesting characters in Vice City. She's the elderly matriarch of the Haitian gang, and she makes Tommy work for the Haitians by giving him mind-altering Voodoo potions. She was voiced by Youree Dell Cleomili Harris, who was also known as Miss Cleo, the "psychic hotline" spokeswoman.

The character design itself was seemingly inspired by Miss Cleo, and although she passed away in 2016, Rockstar could pay homage to her by adding an Easter egg or mentioning her in-game. Psychic Readers Network, the company that holds the rights to Miss Cleo, even sued Take-Two over the character of Auntie Poulet in 2017.

5) Kent Paul

Kent Paul, much like Ken Rosenberg, appears in both Vice City and San Andreas. In the former game, he acts as the manager for Love Fist, while in the latter, he ends up producing for Madd Dogg after CJ revitalizes the rapper's career. He hasn't reappeared in the HD Universe, however, and Rockstar has seemingly replaced him with English Dave.

Dave is extremely similar to Paul in terms of his role and personality in the game. The characters have a ton of contacts, especially with celebrities and musicians, and both are drug addicts. If Grand Theft Auto 6 goes for a change and replaces Dave with Paul, it would be a nice homage to the 3D Universe games and their impact.

In other news, the latest GTA 6 TikTok leak is doing the rounds on the internet as fans begin preparing for the trailer to launch tomorrow.

