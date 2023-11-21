5 amazing features GTA 6 should adopt from GTA Vice City

2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City has many amazing features that should return in the series' next installment, GTA 6. The upcoming title is heavily rumored to be set in Vice City, which is Rockstar Games' iteration of Miami. Despite having appeared in only the 2002 game and 2006's Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories, the setting is among the most iconic in the franchise.

Therefore, adopting some elements from Vice City's debut game will not only elevate the sequel's overall quality but can also act as a tribute to the fan-favorite title.

With that said, let's take a look at five amazing features Grand Theft Auto 6 should adopt from Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Amazing features GTA 6 should adopt from GTA Vice City: Fun side missions, businesses, and more

1) Easter Eggs

Grand Theft Auto Vice City's hidden Easter Eggs are some of the most interesting ones in the GTA series. These include references to movies like Scarface, a chocolate Easter Egg inside a secret room, and some men on the receiving end of the cement shoes punishment, among many others.

Discovering such things while exploring a game's map is quite fun. Grand Theft Auto 6 should also include a variety of Easter Eggs similar to the quality of those in the 2002 game. If the title happens to be set in Vice City, some of them could even hint at the previous games set in the location.

2) Fun side missions

Grand Theft Auto Vice City does not have an online mode and relies solely on its side content to keep players entertained outside of the story mode. Luckily, the Paramedic, Vigilante, Firefighter, and Pizza Boy side missions can keep one busy for hours.

The absence of vigilante missions in GTA 5 disappointed countless fans. Rockstar Games should take inspiration from the 2002 title and add fun side missions in Grand Theft Auto 6. Although it will most likely have an online mode, having things to do in the story mode is also pretty important.

3) Amazing soundtrack

The soundtrack GTA Vice City features is arguably the best among all Grand Theft Auto titles. Since the game is set in the late 1980s, players can listen to songs by some of the most iconic artists of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will most likely be set in modern times, but there is no shortage of great music from recent years. The title can feature classic songs that are played on select in-game radio stations.

Rockstar Games has the resources to secure the rights to some of the most popular songs. In fact, the sequel's budget is reportedly one billion dollars. However, this has also given rise to a number of GTA 6 price rumors, claiming that the game might cost $150 at launch.

4) Businesses

Players can start purchasing businesses in Grand Theft Auto Vice City after reaching a certain point in its story. There are various businesses available in the game, such as the Print Works, Boatyard, InterGlobal Studios, and more. Each of them has some asset missions and acts as a passive source of income.

There are also many businesses in GTA Online, so Rockstar Games can take inspiration from both titles, improve upon them, and implement businesses in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

5) Incentive for helping cops

A Good Citizen Bonus is rewarded to players for helping cops in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

It is common to see an NPC being chased by a police officer or the two having a fight in the 2002 game. Players can choose to intervene and will be rewarded with a decent amount of money for helping the police. While this isn't a game-changing mechanic, it was a nice feature to have that sadly went missing in recent titles.

Therefore, Rockstar Games should revive it in the next installment. GTA 6 leaks suggest that cops in the sequel might behave quite realistically, so this feature can be a nice addition.

