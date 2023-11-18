GTA 6 $150 price tag could soon become a reality, as $70 seems very low for the publisher

GTA 6's possible pricing is the latest conversational topic on the internet, and it looks like the $150 tag isn't as unrealistic anymore. According to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, video games should be priced based on “per hour value,” and the current frontline prices are considered very low for hours of entertainment.

GTA 6 has been rumored to cost around $150 based on reports so far.

GTA 6 $150 price rumors may hold water after the latest statements by Strauss Zelnick

During the recent investor call, Strauss Zelnick stated the following regarding his thoughts on video game prices:

“In terms of our pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the value of the expected entertainment usage, which is to say the per-hour value times the number of expected hours plus the terminal value that's perceived by the customer in ownership if the title is owned rather than rented or subscribed to. And you’ll see that that bears out in every kind of entertainment vehicle. By that standard, our frontline prices are still very, very low because we offer many hours of engagement.”

While he never confirmed the GTA 6 price, he followed his statement with the following remarks:

“That doesn't necessarily mean that the industry has pricing power or wants to have pricing power. However, there is a great deal of value offered.”

GTA 6 $150 price tag has been rumored on the internet for quite some since the game’s leaked $1-2 billion budget. One fan-made concept shows what it would look like if a pay-per-hour model gets adopted by the gaming industry:

Expand Tweet

Another rumor suggests three different versions of Grand Theft Auto 6, starting from $69.99 to going up to $199.99:

Expand Tweet

GTA 6 price could be revealed after the first trailer

The first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 has been scheduled for early December 2023, as announced by Rockstar Games on November 8, 2023. Based on previous patterns for Rockstar's game releases, the pre-orders for GTA 6 will likely start after the trailer gets released, and curious consumers will be able to confirm the pricing of the game then.

While no other information has been confirmed by the developers yet, there are only a couple of weeks left before fans get official preview of the next game.

All rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, as $150 is still unrealistic according to today’s game pricing standards. However, if the reports are true, gamers can expect somewhat similar pricing for the next Grand Theft Auto game as well.

Poll : Do you think pay-per-hour will be the right move for a game like GTA 6? Yes Not at all 0 votes