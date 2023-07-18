Why $150 is an unrealistic price for GTA 6, even if it has a 1 billion budget?

The next Grand Theft Auto (GTA) title is under development, and the gaming community is eagerly waiting to learn various aspects about it. Despite Rockstar Games’ secretive approach, some unfinished gameplay videos of the title got leaked in September 2022, disclosing several things. However, the leaks failed to mention the price of the upcoming game. But, this did not stop fans from guessing the estimated price, and many think it will cost around 150 USD.

The rumored price is based on a leaked budget figure that surfaced a few weeks ago. However, the community is still divided over the $150 price tag, with many claiming it is a hoax. This article explains why GTA 6 will not be more expensive than other video games in the market.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why GTA 6 won’t be costing $150 upon release

Project Z10 @project_z10 @GTA6posts If GTA 6 is this beautiful. I will go insane. I think the game will cost about $150.

Even though the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is yet to be announced, rated, and released, many fans suspect it will cost around $150. In May 2023, game data miners reported that Rockstar Games spent over a billion dollars developing the game. This is ridiculously high for any video game, and many fans believe it is the reason for the estimated price.

sWezzy @Xswezzy8 Gta 6 gonna cost 150 dollars? Imma ask my boss for a raise

However, the popular American gaming studio has neither commented on the budget leaks nor the game price. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious projects of Rockstar Games, and fans have high hopes for it after witnessing the jaw-dropping leaked videos.

But this still doesn’t justify some fans’ claims about the upcoming game’s price. Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013 and charged $60 per copy. After almost 10 years, the price has significantly dropped, now costing only $39.99.

GTA 5’s price on the PlayStation Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Currently, most AAA titles cost between $60 to $70 for the digital version. Many players prefer buying their games through digital stores, and studios also charge around the same amount in general.

Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarök, Elden Ring, and many other games cost between $60 and $70. Hence, the upcoming GTA game also may charge players in the same price range for the base version of the game.

It is a widely known fact that gaming studios spend millions of dollars to develop their projects, and most of the amount goes into advertising and promotion after release. A significant portion of the GTA 6 budget is also anticipated to be spent on promotions and related activities.

Therefore, it is best not to be concerned about the increased price of the game and instead expect Rockstar to deliver refined gameplay free of problems such as GTA Online money glitches, bugs, and other issues in the upcoming title.

