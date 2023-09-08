5 awesome gameplay features GTA Vice City did better than GTA 5

Rockstar Games released GTA Vice City in 2002, massively changing the way people viewed video games. 11 years later, GTA 5's launch continued the trend, breaking numerous records in terms of how many copies of this title were sold. Both these titles are iconic in their own way and have remained popular for many years after coming out. However, despite the latter's technological advancements, there are a few things that Vice City surprisingly did better.

Rockstar's 2013 release is undoubtedly the better game overall, but it had the potential to be even greater. This article will be looking at five awesome gameplay features Grand Theft Auto Vice City did better than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Paramedics AI and 4 other awesome gameplay features GTA Vice City did better than GTA 5

1) Vigilante missions

Grand Theft Auto Vice City did not feature a multiplayer mode and heavily relied on its storyline and engaging gameplay to attract players. Fortunately, Rockstar Games delivered on these fronts, and its 2002 release became one of the most iconic games ever.

Among Vice City's awesome gameplay features are Vigilante missions. They offer an alternative gameplay experience, as players can work as cops, paramedics, and even firefighters. These side quests are entirely missing from Grand Theft Auto 5.

That game is going to celebrate its 10th anniversary in an upcoming GTA Online weekly update, but Rockstar ever adding these features to it seems highly unlikely.

2) Mission variety

Grand Theft Auto 5's story, albeit enjoyable, is a little weaker in comparison to its peers. However, a bigger issue with the game is that its missions lack variety. Although some of them are quite action-packed, most feel more or less the same, with many being either heists or their respective setup missions.

On the contrary, Vice City's undertakings feel more distinctive and fun to play. Even though some of them — such as Demolition Man or Bombs Away — can be frustrating to complete, Rockstar's 2002 title takes the upper hand in terms of mission variety.

Hopefully, Grand Theft Auto 6 won't suffer from this GTA 5 problem..

3) Paramedics AI

High-quality NPCs are extremely vital to making any open-world game seem realistic. Rockstar Games was able to do this quite flawlessly in the first few Grand Theft Auto titles. For instance, the paramedics in Vice City are interestingly able to resuscitate knocked-out civilians.

One would think this technology would evolve with time. Unfortunately, the medical staff in Grand Theft Auto 5 are inefficient in saving lives. They do arrive on the scene but just take some notes and walk away. Oddly enough, even the pen used for writing the observations is invisible.

4) Buying safehouses

Another gameplay feature strangely missing in Grand Theft Auto 5 is the ability to buy safehouses. This feature is available in the game's online mode but is completely absent from the story mode for some reason.

The three leads, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, make millions over the course of GTA 5, but this title doesn't offer much to spend it on.

Players have a variety of safehouses to purchase in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Contrary to what you'll find in Grand Theft Auto 5, this title has no shortage of luxury housing, with the best one arguably being the Vercetti Estate on Starfish Island.

5) Wide range of weapons

One crucial aspect of any Grand Theft Auto title is its weapons. They are used for completing missions as well as causing havoc around the city.

While GTA Vice City did feature the standard set of firearms such as pistols, rifles, and bombs, this title also had its fair share of outlandish options — such as the chainsaw, katana, and flamethrower.

However, these items have notably been absent in the HD Universe. Rockstar aiming for more realism might have been a reason, but it made Grand Theft Auto 5's weapons catalog seem a little bland.

