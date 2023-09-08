NBA 2K24 allegedly teases GTA 6: Is an announcement imminent?

NBA 2K24 supposedly has a teaser for GTA 6 in it. On one of the boards are some letters that spell out "VI" next to a mural with Vice City-like vibes. There is a strong chance that this could be nothing more than a mere coincidence since it's meant to say "VIP." However, some gamers believe that this random in-game asset hints at the next Grand Theft Auto game.

As players should already know, GTA 6 was leaked to take place in Vice City. Much of the speculation regarding this potential promotional image is based on a few connections that aren't necessarily 100% reliable, so take the following hint with a grain of salt. The original popular tweet was posted by The GTA Base. While it has since been deleted, a backup can be seen below.

A supposed teaser for GTA 6 found in NBA 2K24

Readers can see the tweet above has the infamous NBA 2K24 board that has sparked the new popular discussion regarding GTA 6 teasers. Vice City is a location infamous for palm trees, pinkish and purplish hues, and the letters "VI." This interesting graphic is also made by a company connected to Take-Two Interactive, so it wouldn't be impossible for there to be a teaser of another Take-Two game there.

Still, there is no guarantee that the above photo is proof of some kind of GTA 6 announcement. After all, this isn't Rockstar Games hinting at it. It's just from a related company tied to Take-Two interactive, with visuals one can expect from a Vice City-based Grand Theft Auto game.

Some gamers don't believe that it's an announcement of any kind

Naturally, some opinions on this potential reveal are divided. The above examples come from gamers who think the original person posting the NBA 2K24 teaser is incorrect in their assessment. Connecting the photo to the next Grand Theft Auto game could be seen as a stretch to some people, especially since it's fairly generic.

Some gamers think this is a legitimate reference

Of course, some gamers believe that NBA 2K24 is actually referencing GTA 6 with this board. Some people even see the words spelling out "Vice" to them. That naturally leads to people thinking it's a hint at Vice City, especially since the color palette and backdrop seem to support this theory.

Is a GTA 6 announcement imminent?

There have been hints from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick that Fiscal 2025 is going to have some huge titles for his company. Since he expects $8 billion in net bookings, some gamers have theorized that GTA 6 could be released in that time frame.

Fiscal 2025 is any time between April 2024 and March 2025. If that's when the next Grand Theft Auto game is released, then it would only be logical that it would be announced perhaps several months or a year beforehand.

Just note that there has been no official confirmation for this game just yet. Similarly, there is always the possibility of a delay pushing it back since that has happened to past titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 or the Trilogy remasters' mobile ports.

