5 Vice City locations that should appear in GTA 6

GTA 6 is already known to take place in Vice City, thanks to the massive mega-leak back on September 18, 2022. Some areas have already been leaked to be in the game. Examples include Little Haiti, Ocean Beach, and Vice Beach. However, there are plenty more iconic locations that are yet to be leaked for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

This article focuses on five cool Vice City locations that would be a blast to see in GTA 6. There is no confirmation that the following areas will be in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Nonetheless, it wouldn't hurt to think of five cool spots that would be delightful to see return in a future title.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 locations from old Vice City games that would be great to see in GTA 6

1) Vercetti Estate

The Vercetti Estate (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, is one of the most iconic protagonists within the series. His voice actor, Ray Liotta, sadly passed away on May 26, 2022, likely marking the end of the character ever having a chance to appear in a future Grand Theft Auto game.

One great way to honor the beloved actor would be to feature a tribute of some kind in Grand Theft Auto 6. If such a thing happened, it would be nice to see the Vercetti Estate return in some capacity.

2) Fort Baxter Air Base

Fort Baxter Air Base (Image via Rockstar Games)

Military bases are always fun to visit in Grand Theft Auto games. Fort Baxter Air Base was fun in the original GTA Vice City, so it would logically be enjoyable if it returned in GTA 6. Back then, you were able to steal cool vehicles from here, like the Rhino and Hunter. Imagine stealing more sophisticated military jets.

Grand Theft Auto V had Fort Zancudo, and stealing a P-996 LAZER from there was a blast. Not to mention, there is always something entertaining about exploring a place you're normally not welcome in, especially if it involves Wanted Levels.

3) Easter egg room

Both GTA Vice City and VCS featured a room with a chocolate Easter egg. You could access it by jumping through a non-physical wall from the VCN Building's helipad. While not an important room per se, this location is still home to one of video games' most iconic Easter eggs (especially in a literal sense).

It would be cool if Grand Theft Auto 6 continued this tradition of 3D games taking place in Vice City, having a random room dedicated to a chocolate Easter egg. Too bad one likely won't find out about whether this room returns or not until the GTA 6 release date draws near.

4) El Banco Corrupto Grande

El Banco Corrupto Grande (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 leaks reveal that Jason and Lucia perform robberies, like the one shown in the video involving the diner. It wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that the criminal duo could steal from a bank. After all, heists were a huge part of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online.

GTA Vice City even featured arguably the series' first big heist in The Job. Robbing El Banco Corrupto Grande was cool nearly two decades ago, and it would still be awesome to see it happen in a more detailed manner once again.

5) Sunshine Autos

Sunshine Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Running businesses in GTA Vice City was always fun since it gave you a steady revenue stream. Such properties are still relevant in modern Grand Theft Auto titles, so it would be neat to see them return in GTA 6. For example, you already know that the Malibu Club was leaked to appear in the game.

As far as other interesting businesses go, Sunshine Autos would be neat to see. The property lets you hold several cars in its numerous garages while including a free Pay 'n' Spray alternative. If Sunshine Autos appeared in GTA 6, one could hope that customizing vehicles there would be possible.

