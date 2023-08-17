5 of the best military vehicles to own in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online has a few military vehicles that stand out as solid in 2023. This list covers five of the best options that players may wish to get in the current meta. It is vital to mention that this list only includes actual vehicles in the Military class. Something like the F-160 Raiju might be inspired by a real-life jet used by an air force, but it doesn't count as a military vehicle in this game since its class is just Plane and not Military.

The best options listed below have a niche somewhere in GTA Online. They're typically heavily armored and have amazing firepower not seen elsewhere. Everything listed below is relevant for the San Andreas Mercenaries update and does not account for any future buffs or nerfs.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five fantastic military vehicles to get in GTA Online (2023)

1) Invade and Persuade Tank

An Invade and Persuade Tank (Image via Rockstar Games)

The sole RC military vehicle in GTA Online is pretty good, apart from its terribly low speed. Still, it's:

Bulletproof to everything

Can perform a small hop

Has several weapons available to it, including the rare Flamethrower and Plasma Cannon

Deceptively durable for a tiny tank

This RC tank takes five missiles in order to blow it up. Its bulletproof nature is incredibly helpful when fighting against hordes of NPCs since the player is guaranteed never to die unless they're fighting one of the very few foes with an explosive.

Having the elusive flamethrower is also pretty neat (one can hope that the rumors that flamethrowers would return in Grand Theft Auto 6 are true).

2) Thruster

A Thruster (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as mobile military vehicles go, the Thruster is a player's best bet in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It is worth noting that there are technically two variations of the Thruster:

The Avenger version without weapons

The default version with weapons

The regular version you can buy for your Facility is the better option of the two. It's pretty fast at 126 mph, can fly up high, and has missiles similar to the Bizzard Attack Chopper to help destroy NPCs with ease.

Ultimately, the Thruster is a solid option that's wholely unique for a military vehicle in 2023.

3) TM-02 Khanjali

A TM-02 Khanjali (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as tanks go in GTA Online, the TM-02 Khanjali is the best one in the traditional sense. It takes eight homing missiles to blow it up and has several weapons at its disposal:

Tank Cannon

Railgun Cannon

Machine Gun

Grenade Launcher

Proximity Mines

It's quite a deadly military vehicle to use. Some players may love to use it Write-Off Fooligan Job since a player is virtually unkillable while inside this tank, which is nice since that mission is quite the pain otherwise.

4) Chernobog

A Chernobog (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Chernobog is a bit of a high-risk, high-reward sort of military vehicle. It's large, slow, and very easy to blow up with a single missile. To make up for those significant drawbacks, the Chernobog has arguably the best homing rockets in all of GTA Online.

These missiles can reach ~1000 meters and are incredibly accurate. This means some gamers could use the Chernobog to be effective as an anti-air vehicle.

The Chernobog can also tow an Anti-Aircraft Trailer if you really hate other players flying above you.

5) Scarab

A Nightmare Scarab (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Arena War Scarab is a solid but underrated military vehicle in GTA Online. It's built like a tank, yet it can jump up or shunt to the side effortlessly.

Like other armored vehicles, the Scarab is durable, as it takes eight missiles to blow it up. Since this ride is designed for Arena War, it has the usual weaponized options like a Mounted .50 Cal and several mines.

Technically, one could also use it for GTA Online money glitches that focus on vehicle duplication. That niche is nice since some other notable military vehicles, like the TM-02 Khanjali, cannot be sold.

