GTA 5 reportedly became the most-watched Twitch game last month with 139 million hours

GTA 5 is almost a decade-old game by now, with its 10th anniversary coming on September 17, 2023. However, it seems that the popular open-world game is still loved by millions of players around the globe. According to a recent report by Medium’s StreamElements, Grand Theft Auto 5 was the most-watched game on the Twitch platform after Just Chatting.

The report indicates that there was a 55% increase in the game’s viewership on the platform last month.

GTA 5 dominated Twitch as the most-watched game on the platform in July 2023

Twitch statistics for the month of July 2023 based on the report by Medium’s StreamElements (Image via StreamElements)

Twitch is a live streaming service platform where gamers can stream their favorite games for viewers, and it looks like GTA 5 is still loved by people around the globe. The latest report shows a 55% increase in the viewership of the Rockstar Games’ title, making it the most-watched game in July 2023.

Here’re the top 10 Twitch Categories recorded last month:

Just Chatting – 289 million (+18% views)

289 million (+18% views) Grand Theft Auto 5 – 139 million (+55% views)

139 million (+55% views) League of Legends – 108 million (+16% views)

108 million (+16% views) Valorant – 88 million (-3% views)

88 million (-3% views) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 59 million (+36% views)

59 million (+36% views) Dota 2 – 56 million – 56 million (+31% views)

56 million – 56 million (+31% views) Teamfight Tactics – 41 million (+40 views)

41 million (+40 views) Minecraft – 36 million (-1% views)

36 million (-1% views) Fortnite – 36 million (+7% views)

36 million (+7% views) Apex Legends – 32 million (+24% views)

Not only the categories but the Twitch platform has also seen consecutive daily growth this year, making it the longest streak in the past four-year period:

March – 55+ million hours

55+ million hours April – 55.6+ millions hours

55.6+ millions hours May – 56.9+ million hours

56.9+ million hours June – 56.9+ million hours

56.9+ million hours July – 57.3+ million hours

It’s interesting to see GTA 5 to be trending on Twitch after all these years. Players should note that the game’s online part, GTA Online, received a major DLC update named San Andreas Mercenaries last June, which added a lot of new content.

Rockstar also releases weekly updates every week to keep the game fresh with regular events and bonuses, eliminating the need to rely on GTA Online money glitches every time.

It is also worth noting that the developers are expected to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 later this year, with an expected release date of 2024-2025.