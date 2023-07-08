What are Facilities in GTA Online: Everything you need to know about this property

Facilities are currently one of the most niche properties to own in GTA Online. It's an underground base that's primarily bought for The Doomsday Heist. Like most heists, this activity requires at least one other player. Solo gamers won't get much value from this property unless they plan to play with randoms. The base price of this underground base ranges from $1,250,000 to $2,950,000, depending on which one you purchase. Event week discounts could lower that cost.

This article will look at everything Facilities can give players in GTA Online, ranging from the aforementioned Doomsday Heist to the controversial Orbital Cannon.

Note: This property is no longer required to own to purchase and store the Avenger as of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

What do Facilities do in GTA Online?

The Heist Planning Room is the most useful part of this property (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following features are available via Facilities in GTA Online:

The Doomsday Heist

Orbital Cannon

Storage of the Thruster (which is better than the Avenger variant)

A garage with a vehicle capacity of 12

Free snacks via the receptionist

Minigun spawn

Security room weapon spawns (Sticky Bombs, Combat PDW, Special Carbine, Pistol .50, and Assault Shotgun)

The content exclusive to this property is The Doomsday Heist, the Orbital Cannon, and the Thruster. Everything else listed here is replicable elsewhere. For example, the Office receptionist also offers free snacks. Likewise, plenty of garages in GTA Online can store several vehicles.

Let's focus on the essential parts relevant to just Facilities. The Thruster is a weaponized jetpack with a solid top speed of 126.00 mph. However, players need to spend $2,500,000 to get it, but completing The Doomsday Heist lowers the price to $1,875,000.

Is The Doomsday Heist worth it?

There are three acts to The Doomsday Heist, which can pay the following amount of money to players on non-bonus weekly updates:

The Data Breaches (Normal): $975,000

$975,000 The Data Breaches (Hard): $1,218,750

$1,218,750 The Bogdan Problem (Normal): $1,425,000

$1,425,000 The Bogdan Problem (Hard): $1,781,250

$1,781,250 The Doomsday Scenario (Normal): $1,800,000

$1,800,000 The Doomsday Scenario (Hard): $2,250,000

Each finale can be done with two to four players. Everything listed above has several setup missions that players must complete beforehand. The money offered here is good, but GTA Online players should know that they can do The Cayo Perico Heist solo and that job offers similar payouts.

Thus, solo players are not incentivized to do The Doomsday Heist. Similarly, groups of two to four people can grind this heist as they please, which can be very profitable if they abuse the Heist Replay Glitch.

Orbital Cannon details

An example of an inactive Orbital Cannon (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who spend $900,000 (or less if there's a discount available) can get the Orbital Cannon for their Facilities. It's essentially a weapon you can use safely from this property to completely wipe out any players or NPC in a small explosion anywhere on the world map.

Gamers can spend $500,000 to do a manual shot or $750,000 for an automatic one. This high price makes the Orbital Cannon very unreliable for the average player, especially since there's a cooldown after somebody uses it.

Nonetheless, some gamers might wish to troll somebody since a shot from the Orbital Cannon is guaranteed to eliminate anybody who isn't in God Mode, Passive Mode, or inside a building or operations center.

