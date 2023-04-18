List of all Heists in GTA Online, ranked according to the payout (2023)

GTA Online is notorious for its Heist missions that offer a thrilling and lucrative way to earn cash while also providing players with exciting gameplay. With numerous options available, it can be challenging to decide which ones to prioritize. This article aims to provide a comprehensive list of all Heists in GTA Online, ranked according to their payout, to help players make informed decisions on which Heists to undertake.

It's important to note that these payouts are based on completing the Heists on the hardest difficulty level and may vary depending on the player's performance and approach.

Ranked list of all GTA Online heists (2023)

1) The Diamond Casino Heist - $3,619,000

The Diamond Casino Heist is a complex job in GTA Online that requires meticulous planning and execution. With 31 setup missions leading up to the final mission, players can earn a potential take of up to $3,619,000 on Hard difficulty.

To start the Heist, players must own an Arcade and complete the required Prep Jobs. It can be completed with 2-4 players and involves infiltrating the Diamond Casino & Resort to steal various valuable items, including cash, gold, and artwork.

2) The Doomsday Heist - $2,250,000

The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online is a three-act heist that requires the player to be a CEO or VIP of any Organization or President of a Motorcycle Club and own a Facility building to unlock.

It involves completing Prep Jobs in Free Mode to unlock Setup missions and ultimately culminates in a final heist that can be completed with 2-4 players. The heist has a setup cost of $25,000 and a potential take of $1,800,000 on Normal difficulty and $2,250,000 on Hard difficulty.

3) The Cayo Perico Heist - $2,090,000

The players can complete the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online solo or with up to four friends. To unlock it, they must be a CEO/VIP/MC President and have a Submarine purchased. The Heist takes place on a new island, Cayo Perico, and involves stealing from a drug lord.

It has a strong plot, a unique set of characters, and is structured like a Hollywood movie. The potential payout ranges from $900,000 to $2,090,000, depending on the difficulty level and the amount of loot gathered.

4) The Data Breaches - $1,218,750

The Data Breaches was added in GTA Online's Doomsday Heist update that involves stealing a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) named Clifford from a heavily guarded government facility.

The Heist has 2-4 players, and they must complete a series of prep missions to obtain the necessary equipment to breach the facility and retrieve the AI. The potential payout on Normal difficulty is $975,000, and on hard difficulty, it is $1,218,750.

5) The Bogdan Problem - $1,781,250

The Bogdan Problem is a Heist in GTA Online that involves stealing an Avenger aircraft and a large sum of money from a rogue Russian agent named Avon Hertz. It is split into three prep missions and a finale, which can be completed with 2-4 players.

The setup cost for the Heist is $25,000 and the potential take for completing it on Normal difficulty is $1,425,000, and completing it on Hard difficulty can earn you $1,781,250.

6) The Pacific Standard - $1,875,000

The Pacific Standard Heist in GTA Online is a four-player job that involves robbing the Pacific Standard Bank in downtown Los Santos. It is one of the most lucrative jobs in the game, offering a potential payout of up to $1.875 million on the Hard difficulty setting.

It involves a series of setup missions that need to be completed before the final heist. Players will have to steal a police van, acquire bikes, take down a helicopter, and hack into the bank's network to disable its security systems. Once the setup missions are complete, players can proceed with the final Heist and attempt to make a clean getaway with the stolen cash.

7) The Humane Labs Raid - $1,181,500

The Humane Labs Raid is a Heist in GTA Online that involves a team of four players who must infiltrate a research facility to steal a chemical weapon. It consists of several setups and a finale, where they must use specialized vehicles and equipment to infiltrate the facility and secure the weapon.

The Heist has three different difficulty levels, with the potential take ranging from $472,500 on Easy to $1,181,500 on Hard.

8) The Prison Break - $875,000

The Prison Break Heist in GTA Online is a four-player co-op mission that requires them to break a prisoner out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary, steal a prison bus, and lose the cops to deliver the bus to a safe location. It includes five setup missions and a finale, each with different roles and objectives.

Players must work together to coordinate the different tasks, such as stealing a police helicopter or hacking into security systems, to successfully complete the Heist. The potential take for the Prison Break heist ranges from $350,000 to $875,000 depending on the difficulty level chosen.

9) Series A Funding - $883,750

The Series A Funding Heist in GTA Online requires a team of four players and a setup cost of $25,000. It involves stealing drugs from rival gangs to sell to a buyer, with each of the setups leading up to the main job requiring the team to procure different types of supplies. The potential take for this Heist ranges from $353,500 on easy difficulty to $883,750 on hard difficulty.

10) The Fleeca Job - $250,250

The Fleeca Job was the first Heist introduced in the GTA Online Heists update. It is a two-player operation that involves robbing the Fleeca Bank, which is located in the middle of Los Santos. It is relatively easy, making it an excellent choice for beginners to get started with GTA Online Heists.

It involves a small setup cost of $11,500 and can earn players a potential take of up to $250,250 on Hard difficulty. The Fleeca Job is a great way to start earning money in GTA Online Heists and get accustomed to the game's mechanics in such missions.

