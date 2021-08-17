Who is Cliffford in GTA Online? All you need to know

GTA Online is known for its radical missions and interesting characters. Many players from GTA 5 are introduced in GTA Online as a character that gives the players their missions. Most GTA games are successful purely because of their characters and the story they come up with.

One unique character that the game introduces players to in GTA Online is Cliffford.

Cliffford is an AI neural network created by Avon Hertz and introduced in The Doomsday Heist Update in GTA Online as a supporting character. Later, he is revealed as the secondary antagonist of the Doomsday Heist.

Everything players need to know about Cliffford in GTA Online

Cliffford is an Artificial Intelligent system created by Avon Hertz to help neutralize the security risk within the United States Government that could threaten the safety of not only San Andreas but the American people as a whole.

Cliffford's purpose is to use data stolen from various sources to evaluate the risk and its source so Lester and the protagonist can put a stop to it. Cliffford predicted the raid on the IAA facility by a rogue Russian agent named Bogdan in the first act of the mission, The Data Breaches.

Cliffford gathers intelligence in the second act of the mission and tells the players that a group of Russian agents have been spotted off the coast of Paleto Bay in a submarine called Ramius.

In the mission "The Bogdan Problem," the player is supposed to infiltrate the Ramius and eliminate everyone who stands in their way. After uploading Cliffford into the subs mainframe, Bogdan reveals himself and asks the protagonist not to kill him as he's been working to protect America. That's when Avon suddenly decides to show his true colors by using Cliffford to trigger a nuclear armageddon.

Cliffford then activates the self-destruct mode on the Ramius and everyone is asked to flee the sub. It was after this mission that Avon and Cliffford took over the abandoned nuclear missile base inside Mount Chiliad.

This is where Cliffford starts acting up and showing his true self and tells Avon that he plans on destroying human kind including his Daddy, Avon. By this time Lester understands that Cliffford needs to be put to an end and asks the protagonist to blow up the four trucks that contain Cliffford's cloud server for his code and data.

After Cliffford's death, Avon tells the protagonist that he can resurrect Cliffford using the original code. But, shortly after, the protagonist kills Avon and destroys the hardware containing the code.

Players enjoyed the battle against an arrogant AI in GTA Online, but it seems like that was the end of Cliffford in GTA Online.

