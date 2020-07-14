The Data Breaches Heist in GTA Online: All you need to know

Heists are a major part of the reason why players tend to gravitate towards GTA Online. It is one of the most exciting game modes in GTA Online, and one that the player base enjoys more than any other game mode.

Heists are essentially co-op PvE missions that the player must complete in a team with other players in matchmaking or with friends. Before players start a Heist, they must pay the Setup costs, as well as complete Setup missions.

The Data Breaches Heist was added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist update. It is the Heist Finale of Act I of The Doomsday Heist and pays out quite well. There are a total of 3 Setup missions that players need to complete beforehand.

The Data Breaches Heist in GTA Online

Setup missions required to play the Heist:

Setup: Dead Courier

Setup: Signal Intercepts

Setup: Server Farm

The crew requires to have 2-4 players in order to play the Heist. Upon completion of the Heist, Act II of the Doomsday Heist is unlocked- The Bogdan Problem.

The mission requires the players to visit the IAA base on the Satellite Relay Station, and take out the enemies who are attacking the facility.

Once the crew shows up, several Merryweather Security personnel can be seen patrolling the facility. The crew must take out all the enemies and infiltrate the base.

They must make their way to the War Room and enter a Gun Camera, which they can use to take out the incoming enemies.

Once all the enemies have been taken out, the mission ends with a cutscene featuring Agent 14 and Phoenecia Rackman.

Elite Challenges:

Complete in under 5:30 minutes

78 kills

Nobody gets wasted

Payout:

­$650,000 (Normal)

­$812,500 (Hard)

