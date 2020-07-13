GTA 6: 5 iconic cars that must be included in the game

The GTA franchise has been known to take inspiration from real-life vehicles in their games. For example, the iconic Shelby/Mustang GT500 Elanaor is forever immortalized in GTA V as the Vapid Ellie.

Several iconic cars have been featured in the GTA games over the years, from all across the spectrum. From blisteringly fast Pagani and Buggati to the sleek and ominous Rolls Royce, GTA games cover a lot of ground when it comes to iconic cars.

With strong rumors and reports of GTA VI being set in the 80s again, it is time to look at some of the most iconic cars from the time period that Rockstar must include in the game.

The names will obviously be changed, but the core design of the cars will serve as the base model for these cars.

5 iconic cars from the 80s that should be in GTA VI

5) Toyota MR2

Toyota MR2

Don't let the 'Toyota' throw you off, this an absolute icon of the 80s. The MR2, which roughly stands for 'mid-engine, rear-wheel drive, 2-seater', is exactly how it sounds.

A respectably fast car, the Toyota MR2 fits in perfectly into GTA's supposed retrowave aesthetic in GTA VI. The car is functional as it is pretty, making it a worthy addition in the game.

4) Subaru BRAT

Subaru BRAT

Sometimes in GTA, its not just about the looks or speed, but utility. Some cars are better suited for functional purposes like the Subaru BRAT.

It might not clock in ridiculous speeds, but it is an iconic car nonetheless. US President Ronal Reagan reportedly owned a Subaru BRAT.

With reports of the car's boot space being an inventory of sorts for players in GTA VI, the Subaru BRAT might just become one of the most useful cars in the game.

3) Vector W2

Vector W2

While cars of similar design have been included in GTA games, none have the sheer audacity as that of the Vector W2. Resembling a jet more than a ground vehicle, the Vector W2 looks like an absolute beast.

The Vector W2 deserves a place in the GTA franchise, and should be immortalized as such.

2) Porsche 944 Turbo

Porche 944 Turbo

There are only a few cars as intrinsic to the 80s as the Porche 944. It is surprising that the car already hasn't been included in the game already.

Porsche 944 Turbo is an absolute beauty to look at and would fit right in with GTA. Porsche has long been one of the manufacturers whose cars are as beautiful as they are powerful.

The 944 Turbo fits in both aesthetically and functionality wise.

1) Ferrari 280 GTO

Ferrari 280 GTO

Perhaps there cannot be a GTA game set in the 80s without a sports car inspired by a Ferrari. The 280 GTO is an absolute gem of the 80s and should be included in GTA VI.

The car is capable of great performance in addition to looking like an absolute powerhouse. The car would be perfect on the box art of the game, which is known to include sports cars.