Which GTA Online heists can be done by just 2 players?

GTA Online heists can be a lot of fun, but some fans prefer those that only require two players. After all, not everyone has three buddies that they can partner up with for all the heists in the game.

In this case, one should know that there are currently six heists in GTA Online that can be done with just two players. Keep in mind that this article was written on November 10, 2022. Any new applicable heists that are released after this date won't be mentioned here.

Requirements and payouts of all six heists that two players can do in GTA Online

Only some can be done by two people (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of heists that can be done with just two players in GTA Online:

The Fleeca Job

The Data Breaches

The Bogdan Problem

The Doomsday Scenario

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

It is worth noting that The Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo. Excluding The Fleeca Job, everything else in the above bullet points can be done with up to four players.

By comparison, here is a list of heists you cannot do with just two players:

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard

This limitation is only important in event weeks that incentivize players to do them. Their overall pay is noticeably lower than the ones in the previous list (excluding The Fleeca Job once again).

The Fleeca Job is an easy one to complete (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the requirements for hosting these heists in GTA Online:

The Fleeca Job: Own a High-End Apartment

Own a High-End Apartment The Data Breaches: Own a Facility

Own a Facility The Bogdan Problem: Own a Facility

Own a Facility The Doomsday Scenario: Own a Facility

Own a Facility The Diamond Casino Heist: Own an Arcade

Own an Arcade The Cayo Perico Heist: Own a Kosatka

Here are the relevant stats related to The Fleeca Job:

Setup: $11,500

$11,500 Potential Take (Easy): $100,625

$100,625 Potential Take (Normal): $201,250

$201,250 Potential Take (Hard): $250,250

The Doomsday Heists has three separate acts (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Data Breaches has the following setup costs and payouts:

Setup: $25,000

$25,000 Potential Take (Normal): $975,000

$975,000 Potential Take (Hard): $1,218,750

Likewise, here is the data for The Bogdan Problem:

Setup: $25,000

$25,000 Potential Take (Normal): $1,425,000

$1,425,000 Potential Take (Hard): $1,781,250

The Doomsday Scenario's stats in GTA Online are as follows:

Setup: $25,000

$25,000 Potential Take (Normal): $1,800,000

$1,800,000 Potential Take (Hard): $2,250,000

The Diamond Casino Heist is one option (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Diamond Casino Heist has varying payouts to consider:

Setup: $25,000

$25,000 Cash (Normal): $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Cash (Hard): $2,326,500

$2,326,500 Artwork (Normal): $2,350,000

$2,350,000 Artwork (Hard): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Normal): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Hard): $2,843,500

$2,843,500 Diamonds (Normal): $3,290,000

$3,290,000 Diamonds (Hard): $3,619,000

The Cayo Perico Heist is the final option (Image via Rockstar Games)

Finally, The Cayo Perico Heist is another option for players to consider:

Setup: $25,000

$25,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Normal Mode): $900,000

$900,000 Sinsimito Tequila (Hard Mode): $990,000

$990,000 Ruby Necklace (Normal Mode): $1,000,000

$1,000,000 Ruby Necklace (Hard Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Normal Mode): $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds (Hard Mode): $1,210,000

$1,210,000 Pink Diamond (Normal Mode): $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Pink Diamond (Hard Mode): $1,430,000

$1,430,000 Panther Statue (Normal Mode): $1,900,000

$1,900,000 Panther Statue (Hard Mode): $2,090,000

Keep in mind that this heist also has secondary targets, with values fluctuating per target:

Cash: $78,480~$89,420

$78,480~$89,420 Weed: $145,980~$149,265

$145,980~$149,265 Artwork: 176,200~$199,700

176,200~$199,700 Cocaine: $220,500~$225,000

$220,500~$225,000 Gold: $328,584~$333,192

That's everything GTA Online fans need to know about heists that can be done by two players in the game.

