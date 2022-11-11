Which GTA Online heists can be done by just 2 players?

GTA Online heists can be a lot of fun, but some fans prefer those that only require two players. After all, not everyone has three buddies that they can partner up with for all the heists in the game.
In this case, one should know that there are currently six heists in GTA Online that can be done with just two players. Keep in mind that this article was written on November 10, 2022. Any new applicable heists that are released after this date won't be mentioned here.
Requirements and payouts of all six heists that two players can do in GTA Online
Here is a list of heists that can be done with just two players in GTA Online:
- The Fleeca Job
- The Data Breaches
- The Bogdan Problem
- The Doomsday Scenario
- The Diamond Casino Heist
- The Cayo Perico Heist
It is worth noting that The Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo. Excluding The Fleeca Job, everything else in the above bullet points can be done with up to four players.
By comparison, here is a list of heists you cannot do with just two players:
- The Prison Break
- The Humane Labs Raid
- Series A Funding
- The Pacific Standard
This limitation is only important in event weeks that incentivize players to do them. Their overall pay is noticeably lower than the ones in the previous list (excluding The Fleeca Job once again).
Here are the requirements for hosting these heists in GTA Online:
- The Fleeca Job: Own a High-End Apartment
- The Data Breaches: Own a Facility
- The Bogdan Problem: Own a Facility
- The Doomsday Scenario: Own a Facility
- The Diamond Casino Heist: Own an Arcade
- The Cayo Perico Heist: Own a Kosatka
Here are the relevant stats related to The Fleeca Job:
- Setup: $11,500
- Potential Take (Easy): $100,625
- Potential Take (Normal): $201,250
- Potential Take (Hard): $250,250
The Data Breaches has the following setup costs and payouts:
- Setup: $25,000
- Potential Take (Normal): $975,000
- Potential Take (Hard): $1,218,750
Likewise, here is the data for The Bogdan Problem:
- Setup: $25,000
- Potential Take (Normal): $1,425,000
- Potential Take (Hard): $1,781,250
The Doomsday Scenario's stats in GTA Online are as follows:
- Setup: $25,000
- Potential Take (Normal): $1,800,000
- Potential Take (Hard): $2,250,000
The Diamond Casino Heist has varying payouts to consider:
- Setup: $25,000
- Cash (Normal): $2,115,000
- Cash (Hard): $2,326,500
- Artwork (Normal): $2,350,000
- Artwork (Hard): $2,585,000
- Gold (Normal): $2,585,000
- Gold (Hard): $2,843,500
- Diamonds (Normal): $3,290,000
- Diamonds (Hard): $3,619,000
Finally, The Cayo Perico Heist is another option for players to consider:
- Setup: $25,000
- Sinsimito Tequila (Normal Mode): $900,000
- Sinsimito Tequila (Hard Mode): $990,000
- Ruby Necklace (Normal Mode): $1,000,000
- Ruby Necklace (Hard Mode): $1,100,000
- Bearer Bonds (Normal Mode): $1,100,000
- Bearer Bonds (Hard Mode): $1,210,000
- Pink Diamond (Normal Mode): $1,300,000
- Pink Diamond (Hard Mode): $1,430,000
- Panther Statue (Normal Mode): $1,900,000
- Panther Statue (Hard Mode): $2,090,000
Keep in mind that this heist also has secondary targets, with values fluctuating per target:
- Cash: $78,480~$89,420
- Weed: $145,980~$149,265
- Artwork: 176,200~$199,700
- Cocaine: $220,500~$225,000
- Gold: $328,584~$333,192
That's everything GTA Online fans need to know about heists that can be done by two players in the game.
