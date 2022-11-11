List of payouts per primary target in GTA Online’s The Diamond Casino Heist

There are four different primary targets that GTA Online players can potentially steal in The Diamond Casino Heist. Each thing you can steal has a separate value from one another, meaning that some objects are worth more money than others. However, there are several disclaimers worth noting.

First off, the value of these primary targets doesn't necessarily equal how much money you are guaranteed to get from The Diamond Casino Heist. There are certain factors that can increase or decrease how much you can earn.

Such details will be listed in this article down below for your convenience.

All target payouts in The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

A screenshot for the Big Con approach

Here are the usual potential takes for each target:

Cash (Normal): $2,115,000

$2,115,000 Cash (Hard): $2,326,500

$2,326,500 Artwork (Normal): $2,350,000

$2,350,000 Artwork (Hard): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Normal): $2,585,000

$2,585,000 Gold (Hard): $2,843,500

$2,843,500 Diamonds (Normal): $3,290,000

$3,290,000 Diamonds (Hard): $3,619,000

Don't forget that completing Elite Challenges adds more money to your total payout. For example, Normal Difficulty gives you an extra $50,000, whereas beating them on Hard will reward you with $100,000.

You will discover what the primary target of the vault is in the Vault Contents preparation mission. It is worth noting that the Diamonds are not always available and usually require event weeks.

Other factors that affect your total payout

A screenshot from the Aggressive approach

It's worth mentioning that The Diamond Casino Heist payout can be decreased if you take damage. Thus, it's advisable to minimize how much damage you take in order to get a maximum payout. That inevitably means that playing with a good team is necessary for maximizing how much money you can earn.

Speaking of players, this heist requires anywhere from two to four players to attempt it. That means the host can alter the total payout for each player. Not to mention, playing with bad randoms who always fail means that you won't get any money.

On a more positive note, some event weeks in GTA Online can boost how much you get from The Diamond Casino Heist's finale. For example, the November 10, 2022, weekly update increased how much you get from its finale by 50%.

On a related note, this heist finale does count as one of the several you have to do for GTA Online's The Heists Event whenever it's available.

How to get started with The Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online

Official artwork for the heist

If the target payout seems good, you may wish to get started with this heist. However, there are a few requirements that GTA Online players need to handle first if they want to host it:

Get a text from Lester Crest and meet him at Mirror Park

Purchase any Arcade

Meet Lester at the Arcade's basement and complete the setup missions

The Diamond Casino Heist cannot be done solo, so you will have to find friends or randoms to do it with you in GTA Online. If you have a high-paying target, you may wish to do the Heist Replay Glitch to keep it for future runs.

