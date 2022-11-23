How GTA Online players can get a free Pacific Standard Sweater this week

Today marks the final week of the Heists Event in GTA Online. With that in mind, players should keep Pacific Standard on their radar. They can earn a nifty sweater for doing so.

GTA Online has been giving away free clothing items over the past few weeks, each of them related to a specific heist. The month-long event is drawing to a close, which means players need to act fast.

Here's a quick look at how players can acquire their brand-new apparel this week.

GTA Online players will need to put some work in to get the Pacific Standard Sweater

Complete the Pacific Standard Job this week

Unlike the free Wasted! and Rampage shirts this week, Rockstar Games wants players to put in more effort for the Pacific Standard Sweater.

Here's what the company had to say about this week's bonus reward in GTA Online:

"Successfully fleecing the bank in The Pacific Standard Job will land you a literal fleece — the rare Pacific Standard Sweater, to be precise — meaning you can mock your corporate victims, flaunt your criminal cred, and rep an international banking heavyweight all at the same time."

There is no specified deadline on Rockstar Games' Newswire page, but the offer will presumably last until the end of the Heists Event.

GTA Online players will likely have a week to complete this challenge and receive their prize. The Pacific Standard Sweater is simply a bonus for all their hard work.

How to get started with the heist

The Pacific Standard Job is the fifth heist included in the game, which makes it fairly old by the modern standards of GTA Online.

To get started on this job, players must have already completed the following heists:

Fleeca Job

Prison Break

Humane Raid

Series A

They will also need to meet a few other requirements before moving forward with these missions in GTA Online:

Players must own a High-End Apartment

They will need to pay a setup cost of $25,000

Five setup missions will be required

A maximum of four players will be needed

After completing the heist finale for the Pacific Standard Job, players will not only receive a free sweater, but they will also earn the following cash prizes:

$750,000 ( easy mode )

) $1,500,000 ( normal mode )

) $1,875,000 (hard mode)

Last but not least, GTA Online players will unlock trade prices for specific vehicles, provided they were used in the heist:

Boxville ($45,000 instead of $59,850)

($45,000 instead of $59,850) Gang Burrito ($65,000 instead of $86,450)

($65,000 instead of $86,450) Principe Lectro ($750,000 instead of $997,500)

($750,000 instead of $997,500) Savage ($1,950,000 instead of $2,593,500)

Of course, if this isn't the player's first time with the Pacific Standard Job, there is no need to worry. They can just replay the heist all over again.

A free Pacific Standard Sweater will not be rewarded to players who did the job previously; it will only be given to those who complete the challenge this week.

Remember, this is the last week for the Heists Event. There are plenty of other reasons to get these missions over with.

