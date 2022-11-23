GTA Online’s New Community Heists Challenge requires a staggering $2 trillion to complete

Rockstar recently unveiled the details for the new Community Heists Challenge, which revealed that GTA Online players need to collect $2 trillion via heist finales. That amount of money is quite the goal to reach, so here is the official passage from the Newswire on this subject:

"Burgle alongside the community this week and hit a cumulative grand total of GTA$2 TRILLION to unlock a special reward coming later this year. Take part in any Heist Finale now through November 30 to bag your part towards the community goal."

GTA Online players only have a week to reach that goal. Just for reference, gamers reached $1 trillion in the 2020 Community Heists Challenge, so this 2022 version is double that number.

GTA Online players have to collect $2 trillion to pass this Community Heists Challenge

Rockstar Games



Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the GTA$2 TRILLION Community Heists Challenge.

Here is a list of all the heists with a finale that counts toward the hefty $2 trillion Community Heists Challenge goal:

The Fleeca Job

The Prison Break

The Humane Labs Raid

Series A Funding

The Pacific Standard

The Data Breaches

The Bogdan Problem

The Doomsday Scenario

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist

Any of the finales in the above list count towards $2 trillion, but some jobs will pay more than others. Solo players who don't want to rely on randoms can only do The Cayo Perico Heist, but that activity is thankfully one of the most profitable ones.

There is a free shirt if you complete The Pacific Standard Job (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is not currently known what the "special reward coming later this year" will be, should GTA Online players be skillful enough to earn $2 trillion via heist finales this week. Something similar happened back in the 2020 version of this event when players only had to get $100 billion but managed to get $1 trillion instead.

When that happened, they got a Veto Classic before it became purchasable. Hence, it's possible that GTA Online fans could get a new vehicle from a new update once again. It is also worth noting that those players also got $1,000,000 the week after the Community Heists Challenge event ended in 2020.

Other news

Rockstar Games



The Übermacht Sentinel Classic — already the kind of rally-ready blank canvas that mod freaks only get once in a generation. Where to from there? Only Benny knows...Upgrade now with a Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works:

The new Community Heists Challenge weekly update also brings forth some new bonuses and other content for players to enjoy this week. Here is a summary of all the important details:

Sentinel Classic Widebody makes its debut today

Free Wasted! and Rampage T-Shirts

You can get The Pacific Standard Sweater by completing The Pacific Standard Job

2.5x cash and RP on Pursuit Races, Bodyguard pay, Associate pay, Martin Madrazo Contact Missions, and Hunting Pack (Remix)

New cars in Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos Showroom

Several discounts, including Black Friday deals

It is worth mentioning that the Black Friday discounts are only active from November 25 through 28. Otherwise, the other deals and weekly event stuff will last until November 30, 2022.

That latter date includes GTA Online's latest Community Heists Challenge. Rockstar Games are expected to reveal whether players pass that $2 trillion threshold or not on the following day.

