GTA Online's upcoming Black Friday sale list of items revealed (November 25 - 28)

GTA Online's upcoming Black Friday sale details have dropped and there are a lot of things for players to look forward to. Black Friday in GTA Online lists some of the game's most popular vehicles being sold at a discount. For three days this month, players can grab luxury vehicles and casino decorations for almost half the price.

Since most of the discounts revealed are luxury vehicles, the final price might still sound quite steep for many beginners or players with limited GTA$ in hand. All of these discounts will begin on November 25 and end on November 28, which is just a few days away.

What are the Black Friday deals in GTA Online?

Below are the details of the Black Friday deals fans can avail of.

50% off:

Declasse Scramjet

Mammoth Avenger

Pegassi Toreador

Pegassi Oppressor

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Casino Penthouse Decorations

RO-86 Alkonost

HVY Chernobog

40% off:

Buckingham Luxor

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Buckingham Swift

Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Pegassi Torero XO

Benefactor SM722

Benefactor LM87

Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is on sale, making flying cars a bit more affordable, as it will now cost $1,740,200. It also has a Trade Price to lower it even further. Its major feature is the vehicle being equipped with a rechargeable Rocket Boost, which can be quite useful for flying around GTA Online's massive map easily.

Mammoth Avenger

The weaponized Plane is also on sale, another rocket-boosted vehicle that can carry even more passengers and be used to fly around the massive map. Mammoth Avenger will now cost GTA$1,725,000 which is a 50% discount from its actual price.

Pegassi Toreador

Another great vehicle on sale, the Pegassi Toreador, has also received a 50% discount with this year's Black Friday sale. The vehicle wasn't adopted by many players for its high price but now only costs $1,830,000 in GTA Online. Special features include its ability to go underwater along with the rocket boost.

Pegassi Oppressor and Oppressor MK II

The original Oppressor, the flying weaponized Motorcycle, is the next vehicle with a 50% discount, making it affordable for more players. The equipped rocket boost can come in quite handy when looking for a quick getaway. The vehicle now costs GTA$1,762,250, and the Trade Price can lower it even further.

The upgraded MK II version of the Oppressor, the vehicle is now discounted by 50% and is available at GTA$1,945,125. It can be upgraded and customized inside the Terrorbyte. Five client jobs from Terrorbyte can unlock the trade price for the vehicle, which can further bring the cost down.

RO-86 Alkonost

With another Plane included in the Black Friday discount, players will appreciate the 50% discount for the RO-86 Alkonost. The discount brings the cost down to $2,175,000 by default, and if players unlock the Trade Price, they can get it for $1,631,250.

HVY Chernobog

This one's a weaponized military vehicle that has also received a 50% discount, bringing the final cost down to $1,655,850. The vehicle is based on a real-life MAZ-543M, BM-30 Smerch. It's an all-wheel-drive vehicle with lock-on-range missiles capable of reaching over 1000 meters.

Buckingham Luxor and Luxor Deluxe

The Luxor and the Luxor Deluxe get a 40% discount with the Black Friday Sale, making the two luxury planes slightly affordable for most players. While Buckingham Luxor's actual price isn't a lot, with the discount it now costs $650,000.

Luxor Deluxe, one of the most expensive vehicles in the game, will now cost GTA$4,000,000 which might still not be as affordable as other options in the sale. It's at a discount nonetheless, and players who like to collect luxury vehicles should grab this when they still can at a discounted cost.

Buckingham Swift and Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift now costs $600,000 and the luxury option of the same chopper, Swift Deluxe, will now cost $2,060,000. These choppers can be stored in the Galaxy Super Yacht or the Hangar owned by players. It must be noted that these choppers cannot be customized.

Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO will now cost GTA$1,156,000 and once acquired, players can request delivery from the Mechanic. Car expert Broughy1322 tested the vehicle and reached a top speed of 131 miles per hour. The vehicle is fast and good-looking, making it a good option to grab during the sale.

Benefactor LM87 and SM722

One of the supercars from GTA Online, the Benefactor LM87 will now cost $1,166,000 for a limited time during the Black Friday sale. The sports car, Benefactor SM722, will cost $846,000. Both of these vehicles can be quite useful in races as they have a top speed of close to 128 mph.

Casino Penthouse Decorations

The Casino Penthouse decorations also get a 50% discount. Players can get these decoration options from the Casino gift shop on the right side of the casino, in front of the bar. They will need casino chips instead of cash since the purchase will be made in the Casino.

