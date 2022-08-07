How good is the Torero XO in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

With GTA Online Criminal Enterprises releasing several new vehicles for players' garages, here's a quick glance at the Pegassi Torero XO.

This is a modernized version of the classic Torero and like most Pegassi vehicles, it has sharp edges and a carbon fiber hood. The Torero XO also takes direct inspiration from the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises has brought many fast cars into the fold. However, the question remains whether or not this one is worth the price tag. With that being said, the investment might pay off in the end.

A review of the Torero XO from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Price and performance

Like most super fast cars, this one can be found on the Legendary Motorsport website. The Torero XO is worth $2,890,000, which is among the highest vehicles prices in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. However, players will also need to fully upgrade it with extra modifications from their local auto shop.

According to car expert Broughy1322, this vehicle can reach top speeds of 131 miles per hour, but skilled drivers can floor it as soon as the engine starts. Acceleration is a strong aspect of this hypercar. It also has a really good braking system, even when traveling at fast speeds.

With that said, handling will be a slight issue with the Torero XO, as the car feels somewhat floaty at sharp turns. Nonetheless, it's among the cooler-looking cars in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

How does it compare to the original Torero?

Simply put, the latest version blows the old one out of the water. The original Torero feels slightly back-heavy, which complicates the process of making turns. By comparison, the Torero XO uses all-wheel drive, which makes driving a much smoother experience in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Both vehicles have really good momentum, but there is a clear difference between them. Here's a look at their respective top speeds via Broughy1322:

Torero : 116.50 miles per hour

: 116.50 miles per hour Torero XO: 131 miles per hour

Of course, the original Torero does have one distinct advantage. It's significantly cheaper to buy than its modern counterpart:

Torero : $998,000

: $998,000 Torero XO: $2,890,000

The classic Torero isn't a particularly terrible choice for beginner players, but it's still an expensive sports car. If they're going to save up money for this vehicle class, they might as well go with the Torero XO. With that being said, it's a solid pick from the latest vehicle selection in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises.

Final verdict

The superfast Torero XO really stands out in the GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update. Its sleek design and great performance stats make it a viable choice for a personal vehicle. While it's not without weaknesses, the Torero XO is a visual beauty that's worth driving around.

However, the price tag might be rather off-putting for certain players. They should only get this one if they can afford it. Apart from that, players should also ensure that they have already bought all the essential business properties.

Overall, the Torero XO is a vehicle that looks as good as it drives. Players will definitely turn heads riding this one.

