5 best cars for beginners to buy in GTA Online

The first car a player buys in GTA Online can make or break their whole experience of the game, and players who are new to the game can be easily perplexed by the huge number of vehicles available.

GTA Online offers plenty of vehicles to beginners at fairly reasonable prices, but not all of them offer the same value. Beginners should carefully compare the price-to-performance ratio of each car before making a purchase.

Here's a list of cars that a newcomer to GTA Online should acquire.

GTA Online: 5 most useful cars for beginners

5) Vapid Dominator

The Dominator is one of the cheapest fast cars in GTA Online, with a price of $35,000. It has exceptional acceleration and top speed, making it one of the fastest muscle cars when moving in a straight line. Few other muscle cars can equal its peak speed of 120.25 mph.

Its sheer strength is also its flaw, making it difficult to control for inexperienced drivers. However, it is a good choice for racing in the hands of an experienced driver.

4) Annis Elegy RH8

The Elegy RH8 is available for free to GTA Online players who register with Rockstar Games' Social Club. It costs $95,000, making it one of the most affordable vehicles under $100,000.

It has great handling and balance, good weight distribution, and excellent traction, as one would expect from a Nissan GT-R clone. The Elegy RH8 is an exceptional sports car in the hands of a skilled driver.

3) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee 900R is the fastest car under $1 million in GTA Online, with prices ranging between $655,000 and $691,000. To get a Banshee 900R, the player must purchase a Banshee and pay $565,000 to upgrade it.

The Banshee 900R's performance skyrockets when it is completely modified. Its top speed jumps from roughly 110 mph to 131 mph.

2) Imponte Duke O'Death

The Duke O'Death is the perfect ramming vehicle in GTA Online. Its price of $665,000 still makes it one of the most cost-effective armored cars in GTA Online.

As one would expect from a ramming vehicle, durability is also remarkable, with the capacity to withstand three RPG strikes. It is one of the quickest armored vehicles in the game, and moves faster in a straight line than the armored Kuruma.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Armored Kuruma is a powerful vehicle that performs admirably on roads while being nearly unstoppable on off-road terrain.

In terms of braking, traction, top speed, and acceleration, the armored variant is somewhat weaker than the ordinary one. However, it compensates with zero crash deformation and superb armor.

