5 cheapest cars in GTA Online as of 2021

Although GTA Online is known for its flashy and extravagant cars, there is a flipside to the game, one that rarely gets showcased. It goes without saying that not everyone, especially newcomers, can afford the best that the game has to offer.

Some have to make do with budget buys, and keep them going for a while before deciding to invest in better vehicles. Having said that, cheap vehicles in-game are not useless by a long shot and, on the contrary, are a viable option for moving about in-game.

While they may not have the horsepower, style or elegance of their expensive counterparts, they do indeed get the job done. With that being said, here are some of the cheapest vehicles players can purchase from GTA Online.

Five of the must have cheapest cars in GTA Online

5) Benefactor Schwartzer

While not exactly the cheapest car in GTA Online, the Benefactor Schwartzer is a good car for beginners, and given the price tag of $80,000, it shouldn't break the bank for most players.

With a top speed of 188.29 km/h, the car performs extremely well. However, due to its limited defensive capabilities, players shouldn't expect the car to last long in combat. Other than that, it handles pretty decently, with the only downside being a below average braking system.

4) Dominator

While muscle cars usually cost a lot, the Dominator is a decent muscle car, which players can buy at a low cost of only $35,000. With a top speed of 193.52 km/h, the car is worth the price.

Although the players won't be using this muscle car for long in-game, during the early phases of GTA Online, the Dominator is a good all round car. Despite it being good for the price point, the braking system could be a problem for some new players.

3) BeeJay XL

For players looking for a budget buy, and wanting to save money to purchase other items in GTA Online, the BeeJay XL is the perfect SUV to buy. However, given the low price of $27,000, players shouldn't really expect much from the car.

With a top speed of 155.70 km/h, and just about average stats across the board, players should only buy this vehicle if they really like its style and design.

2) Dune Buggy

Players looking for an off-road experience in GTA Online should buy the Dune Buggy. Although not the best off-road vehicle in-game, the Buggy is surprisingly good for a price tag of just $20,000.

It tops off at 162.14 km/h, and with good suspension this vehicle is a great way to explore the off-roads on the map without breaking the bank. Because it's lightweight, it offers players great acceleration and decent top speed. While a bad break could be a deal breaker for some, the Dune Buggy is still a great value-for-money vehicle.

1) Rusty Rebel

For the low price of just $3,000, players can purchase the Rusty Rebel. This is practically the cheapest vehicle players can buy in GTA Online. Despite its looks, the vehicle performs decently enough, sporting a top speed of 160.93 km/h.

