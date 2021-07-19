5 must-have off-road vehicles in GTA Online

From insanely powerful off-road trucks to incredibly fast road cars, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more impressive than the other.

While the popularity of lightning-fast road vehicles is absolutely unparalleled in GTA Online, off-road vehicles are incredibly useful in their own right and deserve a lot more hype than they receive.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most popular off-road vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 best off-road vehicles in GTA Online

#1 BF Bifta

Boasting a dune buggy-like style, the BF Bifta always makes a great case for itself. It performs exceptionally well off the streets and on off-road terrain. Its top speed and acceleration is decent enough for an off-road vehicle; admittedly, however, the Bifta is not known for its handling, which frankly would give even the most skilled drivers a tough time. While the open bodywork of the vehicle makes the player vulnerable to gunfire, the Bifta is useful for escaping the cops and off-road racing. It is, despite its shortcomings, one of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online.

#4 BF Ramp Buggy

Few things are as satisfying in GTA Online as sending NPC vehicles flipping through the air. Equipped with a bulky body and intimidating frame, the Ramp Buggy, as the name might imply, is an absolute pro at ramming small vehicles out of the way and causing havoc in a session. It is recorded at a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h), which is, while no speed-breaker, incredibly impressive for an off-road vehicle. The vehicle also handles exceptionally well, barely requiring any input from the driver. All in all, the Ramp Buggy is a must-have in GTA Online.

#3 Canis Kamacho

This adept off-roader, with high torque and excellent top speed, needs no introduction in GTA Online. It is, without a doubt, one of the most remarkable vehicles featured in GTA Online. Not only does it handle incredibly well but it also performs exceptionally well, and considering that's all coming from an off-road vehicle, it deserves a lot more credit for its efficiency than it gets.

#2 Coil Brawler

Recorded at a top speed of 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h), the Coil Brawler is one of the fastest off-road vehicles in GTA Online. This no-nonsense vehicle features excellent acceleration, nimble handling and exceptional overall performance. If there's one off-road vehicle players shouldn't miss out on, it's the Coil Brawler.

#1 Nagasaki BF400

The BF400 was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.35 Cunning Stunts update, and has been a fan-favorite ever since.

Recorded at a top speed of 137 mph, the BF400 is incredibly fast for an off-road vehicle. It also boasts butter-smooth handling and quick acceleration.

The BF400 is arguably the best off-road bike in GTA Online. It can be purchased from Southern S.A Super Autos for $95,000 and customized to perfection at Los Santos Customs.

Edited by Sabine Algur