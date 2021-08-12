Top 5 best armored vehicles to purchase in GTA Online

GTA Online is all about top-end luxury vehicles. From flying bikes to weaponized helicopters to armored cars, the game features a number of great vehicles.

Armored vehicles are a popular choice in GTA Online. Admittedly, most of these high-end vehicles do not cost peanuts but they are worth every pretty penny, given how chock-full Online Sessions often are with griefers and tryhards.

This article talks about 5 of the best armored vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 best armored vehicles in GTA Online

#5 The Barrage

Inspired by the HDT Storm SRTV (Search and Rescue Tactical Vehicle) and the HDT Sword ITV (Internationally Transportable Vehicle), the Barrage is one of the best off-road buggies in GTA Online.

This armored vehicle comes equipped with two gunners - one on the back and one on the front. The gunner on the back can be switched for a grenade Launcher.

Recorded at a top speed of 108.75 mph, the Barrage is incredibly fast for such a bulky buggy. It also boasts quick acceleration and nimble handling, making for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

#4 The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is, as the name might imply, the upgraded variant of the infamous Insurgent Pick-Up. To acquire the former, the player will first need to purchase that latter.

Both vehicles are exceptionally good. The only major difference between the two is the tow-hitch the upgraded variant comes equipped with.

All in all, the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom makes for one heck of an armored vehicle and should definitely be on the player's radar if it is not in their garage.

#3 Duke O'Death

The Duke O'Death is one of the most popular armored vehicles featured in GTA Online. Its inspiration seems to have been drawn from the 1968-1970 Dodge Charger.

The Duke O'Death is a powerful vehicle. It comes equipped with bullet-resistant windows and lethal weapons. Sporting the Duke O'Death in GTA Online is both a symbol of power and luxury. Recorded at a top speed of 114.25 mph, it is one of the fastest armored cars in GTA Online and definitely worth all the hype.

#2 The Night Shark

Another amazing vehicle that always makes a great case for itself, the Nightshark is one of the most durable vehicles in GTA Online. It can take 5 RPGs and about 15 homing rockets before blowing up. Recorded at a top speed of 104.75, it's also fairly fast for an armored vehicle.

#1 The Armored Kuruma

It is impossible to talk about the best armoured vehicles in GTA Online without raving about the king of all armored cars in GTA Online: The infamous Armored Kuruma.

The Armored Kuruma comes equipped with bullet-resistant windows and panels and can take its fair share of bumps and blows without going down. If there's one vehicle players shouldn't miss out on in 2021, it's this beast of a car.

