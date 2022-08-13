Is Toreador in GTA Online the best freemode car in 2022?

GTA Online recently received its summer DLC in the form of the Criminal Enterprises DLC on July 26, which brought along many new vehicles as well as two dealerships. However, does that change the meta in terms of the best freemode vehicle?

This article talks about why the Pegassi Toreador still reigns supreme as the most awesome car to use during free roam.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Why Pegassi Toreador is still the best freemode car in GTA Online?

If players decide to go on a peaceful drive in Los Santos and Blaine County, they must be well prepared. Not because every random NPC car is trying to crash into them, but because someone or the other is going to come after them.

The Pegassi Toreador is a car — if it can be called that — that every player should own, even if it requires dedicated grinding. This is because it has quite a few tricks up its sleeve.

Owning a vehicle like the Toreador ensures players can outrun enemies as well as resist and dish out damage; the satisfaction derived from driving this vehicle are the cherry on top.

Weapons and utility

To start off, the Toreador comes equipped with a boost that works like the Kinetic Energy Restoration System (KERS) on open-wheel cars. The boost meter is located to the far right under the minimap, and it refills almost instantly after the feature is used. The jolt of speed this offers is admirable, and players can also get creative by using it on ramps to get some air or to ensure a quick recovery after a crash.

Moving onto another facet of defense, the Toreador is also a weaponized vehicle as the stock variant comes with front-mounted machine guns. Upon entering the customization menu, GTA Online players can upgrade the guns to Missle/Torpedo launchers as well. These are some of the best and most aggressive tracking missiles the game has to offer.

The Toreador can also resist a bit of damage, and that doesn't just mean bullet damage. This beauty can take up to six homing missiles or two RPGs, which may not sound like a lot, but it is way better than the other super and sports cars in this regard.

Underwater capabilities

The benefits of this vehicle don't end there, as the Toreador can also go underwater by transforming into a mini-sub. Once in the water, the missiles become torpedoes, and an active SONAR system is also employed. To top it all off, the car can be stored and used from the Kosatka submarine.

The Pegassi Toreador is the best vehicle in the game on an overall level as it can go underwater, fire deadly missiles, take a beating, and use its boost to gain height. Not owning this vehicle in GTA Online today is a disadvantage. Moreover, it's generally a lot of fun to drive too.

The Toreador is heavily based on the Lamborghini Marzal concept, and like the Torero, its name also means bullfighter in Spanish. Although this amazing piece of engineering can't be used in races, players can still make the most of it during heists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh