Why GTA Online players should buy the Stirling GT right now

The new GTA Online summer DLC brought in a ton of changes and new content. The changes include a couple of new cosmetic mods for older cars like Benefactor Stirling GT, Pegassi Zentorno, Ubermacht Sentinel Classic, and a few others.

Speaking of the Stirling GT, it now rivals the Grotti Turismo Classic as the new Sports Classic car with the ability to equip HSW mods. There is also a new glitch that makes this vehicle completely bulletproof, courtesy of new cosmetic mods that players from all platforms can equip.

GTA Online's Benefactor Stirling GT is now one of the fastest cars, completely bulletproof to boot

GTA Online players were pleasantly surprised when the new Criminal Enterprises DLC made the Benefactor Stirling GT HSW compatible. It can now equip elite performance mods courtesy of Hao's handiwork. That said, the car also has quite a few new cosmetic parts, including roof spoilers, liveries, and new exhaust options among others.

The Benefactor Sports Classic can now reach incredible speeds within the blink of an eye on GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced. It seems to outperform the Turismo Classic and it handles better as well.

However, ther HSW performance upgrades aren't mandatory to make the car bulletproof. New liveries available for this car will help it create the impenetrable shield.

Rockstar Games seems to have repeated the same error as with the Kuruma during the Tuners DLC. However, the car can still be destroyed with just a single explosive like Sticky Bombs and RPGs, making it not as useful for PvP.

The glitched Benefactor now takes the throne as the best car for NPC missions as it is way faster than the Armored Kuruma and is completely bulletproof. The windshield and side windows don't even break when the driver and passenger shoot out of it.

The only downside when compared to the Armored Kuruma is the ability to seat only two occupants instead of four.

Purchasing and customizing the Benefactor Stirling GT

The Benefactor Stirling GT can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website by spending $975K.

Expanded and Enhanced players can convert it to the HSW variant by adding another $900K. However, individual performance mods need to be bought separately, and they are:

Engine: $60,000

Transmission: $50,000

Brakes: $60,000

Turbo: $100,000

Suspension: $7,500

After fully kitting out the machine, the stats shoot through the roof and the inner beast is finally unleased. OG GTA Online gamers will be happy to know that the car retains its unique exhaust note.

New players might be expecting a fix to come soon, possibly through a background update. However, this isn't possible as undoing this glitch will take a full client patch that cannot be pushed through passively.

The most likely time for this bug to get fixed is probably during the second major update for the game, which is set to land in December.

Players can use this for AI missions and avoid the crazy overpowered aimbot the NPCs use. Bullets can't penetrate the car's body even when doors are open.

Although the Stirling GT does cost more than the Armored Kuruma, its speed, handling, and looks more than make up for it. Plus, Kuruma is no longer bulletproof as the bug was ironed out with the Contract DLC.

