GTA Online upcoming activity and content leaked

New leaks regarding upcoming content in GTA Online have been released by community members. These not only show a glimpse of the anticipated car dealerships, but a new sky-based activity as well.

The said additions will be a part of the Criminal Enterprises DLC for GTA Online, which was released on July 26 and brought in a ton of changes. There was also some new content in the form of vehicles, weapons, and missions.

However, the bulk of the new content promised by Rockstar Games via the trailer and multiple newswires will be dripfed throughout summer and fall. This includes new dealerships that players can visit and test drive cars in, as well as other new vehicles.

This article talks about the recent leaks featuring unreleased content.

GTA Online's dripfeed content leaked

The upcoming auto dealerships have players are anticipated as players will finally be able to buy new vehicles in person rather than ordering them in via phone.

The trailer for the Criminal Enterprises DLC did showcase a clip from the Luxury Autos dealership featuring the reinvented Turismo R and Obey Omnis eGT. Upon visiting the showroom at the intersection of Mad Wayne Thunder Drive and Eastbourne Way in Rockford Hills, players can only see boarded-up windows and a "reopening soon" sign.

Community member Logan, however, posted a sneak peek of the showroom on Twitter and the image features a character standing in front of the window with a car inside.

Unfortunately, it looks like fans will not be able to access the dealership's interior to have a closer look at the cars. Upon interacting with the prompt, a menu will pop up to the right revealing options to either inspect or purchase the car.

but hey, new halloween content for this year, including new collectables

The other showroom that will be added to GTA Online is a familiar one for most players. The Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, owned by Simeon Yetarian, is located at the intersection of Power Street and Adam's Apple Boulevard in Pillbox Hill.

The video clearly shows five cars featured on the showroom floor. Players will be able to enter and interact with the vehicles here, unlike Luxury Autos. Test drives will be available as well.

Additionally, the character used in the video is dressed up as Sasquatch or Bigfoot. The leaker also stated that there will be new Halloween content coming to the game this year along with new collectables.

The GTAForums leak from alloca8or, before the Criminal Enterprises DLC was launched, spoke of a new skydiving activity - Junk Energy Skydive. Neither the trailer nor newswires from Rockstar mentioned anything on this.

A new clip was posted on Twitter by lucas and shows the activity being carried out by a player.

upcoming parachuting thing

achieved by throwing some green shells in some very specific locations and jumping a bunch :) actual gta online leak pog

By the looks of it, gamers will need to interact with a kiosk labeled The Quick Fix to start the activity. From there, they will be taken up into the summer sky via a helicopter (no cutscenes shown).

After the timer counts them down, players will need to exit the helicopter and make their way through checkpoints after deploying the parachute. These checkpoints will allow gamers to alter their path and even dodge buildings util the final one makes them land.

On completion, the activity will reward them with GTA$ 5,000. To get all the rewards, however, players will need to cross all checkpoints, beat the par-time, and perform an accurate landing as well.

Most of the content that is promised by the Criminal Enterprises DLC will be dripfed and fans will have to wait patiently for their release.

