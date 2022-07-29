5 underrated but excellent new features added in the latest GTA Online update

GTA Online's latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, has a whole bunch of underrated features that can get overlooked due to the plethora of other major changes. Hence, it's worth looking at some of the minor new additions that players might have missed.

The Criminal Enterprises came out to much fanfare on July 26, 2022. It introduced new IAA missions, several quality-of-life fixes, and various new guns and weapons for GTA Online enthusiasts to check out. Some content is still being dripfed to the player, so here's a look at what is currently available.

Five underrated features that players should know more about from GTA Online's latest update

5) K/D Ratio not being affected in Freemode

Players can see the new stats divided like this (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everybody cares about K/D Ratios, so it can be pleasant to hear that a meaningless statistic won't be updated in GTA Online's Freemode anymore. The main benefit of this change is that some players obsessed with this statistic won't have as much of a reason to kill other players out of nowhere.

It's only one small part of several other anti-griefing features introduced in this update. Most players would already know about the Oppressor Mk II nerf and that Invite Only Sessions can now do Sell Missions, which also helps counteract some potentially frustrating griefing.

4) Convenient GTA+ changes

Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: Starting tomorrow GTA+ Members get the new Lampadati Corsita sports car with 2 complimentary and exclusive Liveries for it.Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: rsg.ms/1fbcd6f Starting tomorrow GTA+ Members get the new Lampadati Corsita sports car with 2 complimentary and exclusive Liveries for it.Plus, claim free upgrades for your Office and more when the new GTA+ event period kicks off alongside The Criminal Enterprises: rsg.ms/1fbcd6f https://t.co/vXaUnIG18d

Although GTA+ is controversial, those who use it will appreciate some of the new minor changes introduced in GTA Online's latest update. Essentially, the GTA+ section in the pause menu will tell players:

If their membership is active or expired

When their next billing date is

It will also allow current subscribers to cancel their membership, as well as imbue expired subscribers with the ability to subscribe once more. These changes are primarily for those who have previously subscribed.

3) Jogging inside of the Nightclub and other interiors

An example of a player jogging in a Nightclub (Image via Rockstar Games)

Walking in GTA Online can be painfully slow. It's even more brutal when the player is forced to slowly walk inside various interiors, such as the Nightclub and the Diamond Casino & Resort. Thankfully, the latest update removed that pesky limitation.

Now, players can jog inside more interiors, inevitably saving them more time in the long run. Although it's not a gamebreaking new feature, the amount of time it took to implement it is astounding.

2) New Contact options

An example of what players can see if they call Agent 14 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Business NPCs such as Tony and Agent 14 are far more useful to call now in the latest update. For example, players can contact Agent 14 to ask about research progress and request some decent vehicles to be delivered to the player for the sake of transport.

GTA Online players can call Tony to do Nightclub Management missions, thus saving them the time of having to visit the office to start one. Similarly, he can also give players various vehicles in case they need one for any particular reason. Not everyone regularly checks up on their Bunker or Nightclub, but those who do will appreciate these new changes.

1) Faster Mechanic deliveries

GTA Online's Mechanic is arguably the most useful NPC that players can contact on their phone at any given time. He's undergone a few changes in almost a decade since he's been around, but the most recent iteration is definitely one of the better ones. Essentially, he delivers vehicles more quickly.

It's just a positive quality-of-life update that makes everything more convenient for the player. They don't have to needlessly wait around, which saves a ton of time for those who play this game a ton.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

