Ranking the fastest new cars from GTA Online’s recent update (The Criminal Enterprises)

Broughy1322 has finally released some much-awaited top speeds for all of the new cars in GTA Online's latest update. It obviously won't include the unreleased drip-feed cars. However, it will consist of the following:

LM87

Torero XO

Omnis e-GT

Greenwood

Corsita

Many GTA Online players love to know how fast these vehicles are, especially compared to other cars in the same vehicle class. Keep in mind that higher top speeds don't always equal faster lap times in some races. Still, this metric is incredibly valuable to know, especially regarding races that don't have too many sharp turns.

Top speeds of every new car from GTA Online's recent update, ranked from fastest to slowest

1) Striling GT with HSW (156.8 mph)

HSW vehicles tend to be significantly faster than the competition, and the latest upgrade for the Stirling GT continues this trend. It has an amazing top speed of 156.8 mph (252.3 km/h), which is 25.5 mph faster than the quickest car from GTA Online's latest update.

It is the new fastest Sports Classic car in the game, beating the previous record holder by 0.75 mph. Unsurprisingly, the previous figurehead was the Turismo Classic with the HSW modification.

2) Corsita (131.3 mph)

The Corsita (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can get the Lampadati Corsita for free if they're a GTA+ member, which is one of the main benefits for this month. Apart from that, it's worth noting that the Corsita is the second fastest of the currently released cars in The Criminal Enterprises update.

Its top speed is 131.3 mph (211.3 km/h), which puts it ahead of the Coquette D10, but behind the Itali RSX, making it the fifth fastest overall in the Sports car vehicle class according to Broughy1322.

3) Torero XO (131 mph)

The Torero XO (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next car on this list is the Torero XO. It's the sixth fastest Super car in GTA Online as of right now, with an impressive top speed of 131.0 mph (210.8 km/h). However, players should also know that it comes second in terms of overall lap times for the new cars in this update.

4) LM87 (128.5 mph)

The LM87 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This vehicle is also in the Super vehicle class, and it boasts a respectable top speed of 128.5 mph (206.8 km/h). It is ranked eighth in terms of top speed for all currently released Super cars. The LM87 is also the most expensive new car from this update, costing a whopping $2,915,000.

5) Greenwood (118 mph)

The Greenwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sweet's car has finally made its appearance in GTA Online in The Criminal Enterprises update. Its top speed is nothing too noteworthy, as going up to 118.0 mph (190.0 km/h) only makes it the 11th fastest Muscle car in the game. Similarly, it's the second slowest of all the newly released vehicles.

6) e-GT (111.5 mph)

Electric cars tend to be slow in GTA Online, and the Omnis e-GT follows that trend, only capable of going up to 111.5 mph (179.5 km/h). That makes it the slowest car from the new update and a paltry 82nd amongst all Sports cars.

