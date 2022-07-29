GTA Online players may unlock Sasquatch outfit in future event

GTA Online players have recently leaked a special outfit featuring the Sasquatch.

Ever since GTA San Andreas, players have been fascinated by the Bigfoot legend. Its history can be traced across multiple games. Rockstar has continued to reference the creature for several years now.

A new leak suggests that players can finally put on the costume, not unlike the cosplayer from GTA 5. More information may be provided in the coming days or weeks. For now, here's what is known about the Sasquatch outfit. Keep in mind that Rockstar is subject to change their future plans.

The Sasquatch outfit may arrive to GTA Online sometime in the near future

Here's what has been leaked so far

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries Players will most likely be able to unlock a special Sasquatch outfit in a future #GTAOnline event (thx to DetectivePogo for the picture) Players will most likely be able to unlock a special Sasquatch outfit in a future #GTAOnline event (thx to DetectivePogo for the picture) https://t.co/CpCgUiYnI5

GTA Series Videos recently brought up the situation on social media. They also gave credit to DetectivePogo for grabbing a screenshot. GTA Online players can check out the costume via the above tweet. It looks just like Bigfoot from the GTA 5 mission "The Last One."

The Sasquatch outfit seems to be classified under the "special" category. Players will likely change into the costume by accessing any given wardrobe. Based on the screenshot, it seems to be a full-body outfit.

It's currently unknown when it will be available

The method of acquiring this special outfit largely remains a mystery. GTA Online players will have to wait until leakers provide further information. As it stands, all that is known about the costume is its appearance.

Some players may speculate that it may be saved for a Halloween event. Of course, this has yet to be confirmed. October is still a few months away from July. GTA Online players will just have to wait and see. As previously stated, Rockstar could always change their minds and save it for some other time.

Rockstar loves to reference this famous mythical creature

Contrary to popular belief, there was no Bigfoot in GTA San Andreas. However, the widespread myth caught the attention of Rockstar Games. It's among the most popular legends within the entire series. The company has referenced it multiple times in the HD Universe.

For instance, there is a GTA 5 mission called "The Last One," where Franklin has to chase down a man in a Bigfoot costume. Players can also transform into the creature when consuming a Golden Peyote plant.

GTA Online will likely continue the trend in a future update. It's unknown when the Sasquatch outfit will be released to the general public. However, since players can already find data within the game, this suggests that Rockstar is planning something very soon.

